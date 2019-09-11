Columbia police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: David A. Pearce, of Lancaster, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle after an incident Aug. 29, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Antonio Samuel Rodriguez, 26, of Elizabethtown, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving after an incident Aug. 12, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Joseph Daniel Ruark, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and following too closely after an incident Aug. 26, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST LAMPETER: Kenneth R. Stanford, 48, of Glen Rock, was charged with harassment after an incident Aug. 27, police said.

Ephrata police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EPHRATA: Cara Christine Caruso, 29, of East Earl, was charged with harassment after an incident Sept. 8, police said.

Lancaster city police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Anthony Merman Williams, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after an incident Sept. 8, police said.

Manheim Township Police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Richard Carl Gordon III, 31, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and failing to stop at a red light after an incident Aug. 18, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Karen Sue Hunt, 61, was charged with driving under the influence after an incident Sept. 9, police said.

Manor Township Police

SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Justin Kahl, 30, of York, was charged with one count of simple assault and criminal mischief and two counts of harassment after hitting a woman and her husband and damaging the man's truck during a fight Sept. 3 in the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue, police said.

State Police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Zachary Cole Bean, 32, of Quarryville, was charged with aggravated and simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats after an incident Sept. 5, police said.

DRUG CHARGE

MANHEIM TWP.: Alicia Irene Black, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with drug manufacture, possession or delivery after an incident Feb. 4, police said.

DUI

MARTIC TWP.: David Beck, 37, of Holtwood, was charged with driving under the influence after an incident Aug. 24, police said.

n PROVIDENCE TWP.: Guy William Treszi Jr., 38, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, driving without headlights and driving without inspection after an incident Sept. 2, police said.

PROVIDENCE TWP.: James Aaron Joyce, 42, of Conestoga, was charged with driving under the influence, a lane violation and careless driving after an incident Aug. 31, police said.

Susquehanna Regional Police

MUTUAL ASSAULT

CONOY TWP.: Harry Robert Horn, 30, and Autumn Marie Parsons, 30, of the 1200 block of Amosite Road, were each charged with simple assault, child endangerment and reckless endangerment after fighting each other around midnight Sept. 8 at their home, police said. During the fight, their 2-year-old child was knocked down, causing a large bruise to his forehead. That child, and the couple's 5 year old, were placed with a relative after police found dog feces in their bedroom, police said. Horn was also charged with strangulation.

West Hempfield Township police

DUI

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Sherri Lynn Bechtold, 49, of York, was charged with driving under the influence and a lane violation after an incident Aug. 18, police said.