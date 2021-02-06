MANHEIM TWP. POLICE

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

• LANCASTER TWP.: Ariana Elizabeth Ford, 20, of Lancaster Township, was charged with child endangerment after her 4-year-old child was found screaming along the 1300 block of Atkins Avenue in 20 degree temperatures around 11:38 p.m. Jan. 31, police said. Ford had left the child unattended in her apartment at 11:15 p.m. to go to a party and didn’t return until 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1 when summoned by police, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• LANCASTER TWP.: Monet Dickson, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct after throwing plant soil onto a carpet, picture frames to the floor, flipping a coffee table and destroying a TV at her residence on Cold Stream Drive on Jan. 16, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

• MANHEIM TWP.: A 12-year-old from Lititz and a 13-year-old from Lancaster were charged with disorderly conduct after setting fire to trash, which spread and resulted in firefighters responding in the 400 block of Candlewyck Road on Jan. 20, police said.

DUI

• MANHEIM TWP.: William Brooks, 64, of Lancaster, was charged after police responded to a report of a man yelling at people while parked and with an open can of beer at Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3, police said. When police arrived, he tried to drive away. His blood alcohol content was 0.18%, police said.

• MANHEIM TWP.: Aaron Polonitza, 34, of Lancaster, was charged after he was involved in a crash at Route 30 and New Holland Pike about 9 p.m. Jan. 26, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.221%, police said.

BURGLARY

• LANCASTER TWP.: A video game system valued at $500 was reported stolen from an unlocked Spencer Avenue home between 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 27, police said.

• MANHEIM TWP.: A Giant mountain bike valued at $600 was reported stolen from a garage in the 1100 block of Esbenshade Drive between Jan. 26-30, police said.

SCAM

• LANCASTER TWP.: A resident was duped into giving someone access to their computer, resulting in a $14,000 transfer from their bank account and the person also duped them into buying $4,000 in gift cards and providing the person with information from the cards, police said.

SHOTS FIRED

• LANCASTER TWP.: Two vehicles were hit by bullets in what was apparently a gunfight between unknown persons about 2 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 100 block of Nassau Road, police said. Police were unaware of any injuries and were investigating.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

• MANHEIM TWP.: Latasha Marie Stewart, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after punching a person with her keys, requiring the victim to be taken to hospital to be treated for cuts, at Clarion Inn & Suites, 1492 Lititz Pike, about 6:10 p.m., police said.

THEFT

• MANHEIM TWP.: Jazmine Nicole Hill-McElroy, 26, of Leola, was charged with theft after stealing at total of $617.12 from the cash register at Speedway, 3180 Oregon Pike, five times between Jan. 23-27 while working there, police said.

THEFTS FROM VEHICLES

• LANCASTER TWP.: A 9mm handgun and a radio valued at $529 were stolen from a vehicle overnight Jan. 30-31 in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane, police said.

• MANHEIM TWP.: Two tablets valued at $1,820 and cash and contents from purses and a wallet were stolen after the windows of three vehicles were smashed the evening of Feb. 4, police said. The vehicles were parked at Mick’s All-American Pub, 543 Airport Road; Fusion Gymnastics, 10 Citation Lane, and LA Fitness, 1300 Lititz Pike.

VANDALISM

• LANCASTER TWP.: Damage estimated at $220 was caused by smashing the rear window of a vehicle parked on Riverside Avenue overnight Feb. 3-4, police said.

• MANHEIM TWP.: Damage estimated at $100 was caused by spray painting a wall at Overlook Skate Park, 301 Golf Drive, between Jan.1-31, police said.