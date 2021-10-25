Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Michael Lee McCue, 44, of Columbia, was charged with vehicle theft after getting into a 2013 Honda Civic in the 400 block of Poplar Street and driving away around noon on Oct. 14 despite being told he was not allowed to use the vehicle, police said. McCue, who a witness said was acting strangely and arguing, later returned the vehicle at 1:29 p.m., police said.

TRESPASS

COLUMBIA: Luis Alberto Rentas, 32, of Columbia, was charged with defiant trespass after entering a Turkey Hill store in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 9:03 p.m. on Oct. 15 after having previously been told not to enter, police said.

Ephrata police

CRASH

EPHRATA: A 69-year-old woman, of Ephrata, was struck by a Boyo student transport van at North State and Pine streets at 4:57 p.m. on Oct. 20, police said. The woman was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Lititz Borough police

HARASSMENT

LITITZ: Jacob Strohm, 22, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after pushing two people during a confrontation in the 200 block of Cardinal Road around 9 p.m. on Oct. 10, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man approached a female store clerk at a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike and for the time, then ran his hands down her sides and onto her hips as she was determining the time at 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 14, police said. The man then fled the store after touching the woman, police said.

BURGLARY

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified burglar forced entry into a residence in the 100 block of Dickens Drive, ransacked the interior, damaged property and stole a $1,465 smart TV sometime during the night of Oct. 16-17, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Kalan A. Harman, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after throwing a vase filled with marbles and a lamp during a domestic dispute on Knollwood Drive, causing both to break, at 11:09 a.m. on Oct. 5, police said. Harman was then seen screaming and refusing to leave when ordered to do so by officers, police said. Harman eventually got into her vehicle, hopped a curb and crashed into a pole, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Charles A. McDyer, 49, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing at Route 30 East at New Holland Pike at 10:47 p.m. on Sept. 2, police said. McDyer had a BAC of 0.135%, as well as having ethanol and clonazepam in his system at the time of the crash, police said.

FALSE REPORTS

MANHEIM TWP.: Robert Dale Plantz, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with false reports to law enforcement after falsely telling officers that his vehicle was stolen from the 1900 block of North Eden Road at 6:26 p.m. on Oct. 19, police said. Plantz had crashed his vehicle and reported the vehicle stolen to cover up the crash, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Brianna Y. Molina, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after shoving and striking another person at a Chik-fil-a at 1579 Fruitville Pike at 7:13 p.m. on Oct. 2, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Derek C. Plank Jr., 24, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after repeatedly entering a Turkey Hill store at 806 New Holland Avenue and yelling at customers and staff at 10:49 a.m. on Oct. 14, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Joshua L. Pagan, 19, of Leola, was charged with harassment after striking another person in the chest with a PVC pipe on North Broad Street at 2:03 p.m. on Oct. 16, police said.

STALKING

LANCASTER TWP.: Eric Rivera, 32, of Wernersville, was charged with stalking, terroristic threats and criminal trespass after following another person and making threats to strike them in the 1300 block of Wabank Road around 5:30 a.m. on May 24, police said. Rivera, who was charged on Oct. 15, then followed the person to their home, where he had previously been issued a notice against trespassing, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Lorraine M. Martin, 60, of Lancaster, was charged with stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct after she was seen repeatedly yelling at neighbors, using obscenities and failing to leave a residence in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 1:48 p.m. on Oct. 16, police said. Martin then continuously screamed at her neighbor, yelling obscenities and making gestures even after officers told her to stop, during a separate incident at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 19, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified thief stole $2,982 worth of tools from Brubaker Motors at 1020 Lititz Avenue sometime between Oct. 4 and Oct. 14, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Stanislav Z. Freydlin, 36, of Lititz, was charged with retail theft after he was seen stealing $181.82 worth of merchandise from a Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike at 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 15, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified thief stole Halloween decorations from a residence in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue sometime during the night of Oct. 17-18, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified thief entered an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Bracken Drive, stealing debit and credit cards sometime during the night of Oct. 20-21, police said. The cards were later used to make $92.17 in fraudulent purchases, police said.

TRESPASSING

MANHEIM TWP.: A 15-year-old juvenile, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespass after entering a property in the 1100 block of Edgemoor Court intending to set off fireworks and spray paint graffiti at 7:25 p.m. on June 13, police said.

VANDALISM

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified vandal damaged paper towel and hand soap dispensers at Manheim Township Community Park at 209 Petersburg Road, causing $200 in damage, at 7:22 a.m. on Oct. 19, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Allen Burkhart, 21, of Hellam, was charged with harassment after sending threatening messages to a man the 3900 block of Blue Rock Road at 12:10 p.m. on Oct. 6, police said. Burkhart told the man he was going to kill him and called him derogatory names after getting angry over an issue involving a woman, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Ahleeyah Negron, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after smacking and scratching a man, causing injuries to his head and face, as he was driving a vehicle near Columbia and Yale avenues at 4:51 p.m. on Oct. 11, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Robert Martz Jr., 77, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after grabbing a woman by the shoulders and shaking her during a domestic dispute in the 1100 block of Colonial Road at 3:54 a.m. on Oct. 18, police said. The woman was uninjured, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY: Brandon Martin Smith, 34, of Mount Joy, was charged with simple assault and two counts of terroristic threats after punching a person in the face in the 200 block of South Market Street around 3 p.m. on Oct. 14, police said. Smith then returned to the scene and threatened two people, police said.

BURGLARY

MOUNT JOY: Kyle M. Pych, 29, of Harrisburg, was charged with burglary and resisting arrest after he was seen on video entering a residential garage in the 100 block of Manheim Street and removing items at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, police said. Pych then walked away from officers and ran into oncoming traffic, putting himself and others at risk, before being arrested, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FRAUD

WARWICK TWP.: A resident in the 500 block of Hackman Road was told that her son was in a car crash and that she needed to wire transfer $20,000 in order for him to be released at 5:38 p.m. on Oct. 15, police said. The bank refused to transfer the money, believing it to be a scam, police said. The woman called her son, who told her he was fine, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: A Grub Hub account holder in the 900 block of Snyder Hill Road was informed that they made a food delivery request from a restaurant in San Francisco, California, at 1:37 p.m. on Oct. 20, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: An unidentified thief smashed the window of a vehicle in the 800 block of Fruitville Pike using an unknown blunt object and stole construction tools sometime on Oct. 2, police said.

PENN TWP.: Brandon Van Haueter, 46, of Bonney Lake, Washington, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after he was seen entering multiple vehicles in the 1100 block of Lancaster Road and taking $3,400 in key fobs sometime on Oct. 20, police said.

TRESPASSING

WARWICK TWP.: Donata Kline, age unknown, of Lititz, was charged with trespassing after she was found inside Lititz Public Library at 651 Kissel Hill Road, where she had previously been served a no trespass later for violating library rules, at 6:31 p.m. on Oct. 10, police said. Kline had returned to the library and refused to leave despite repeated efforts by officers, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Two mailboxes in the first block of Charles Lane and two mailboxes in the first block of Lee Drive were damaged sometime before 8:44 a.m. on Oct. 17, police said.

THEFT

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: A $500 Samsung Galaxy S4 tablet was stolen from a Giant Food Store on Friendly Drive sometime before 2:18 p.m. on Oct. 13, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSAULT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Nathan Patrick Whaling, 22, of Hanover, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and terroristic threats after officers saw him assaulting a woman in a residence in the first block of Hillcrest Road at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said. Officers heard screaming coming from the second floor of the residence and went inside, finding Whaling on top of the woman, police said.