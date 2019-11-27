Columbia police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Luis Enrique Pabon, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after an incident Nov. 23 in the 200 block of North 2nd Street, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: A resident of the 300 block of Union Street reported that someone broke his apartment window overnight Nov. 25, police said. It was not the first time, the man said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jessica L. Schmuck, 28, of Ephrata, was charged with DUI after crashing into a tree Sept. 8 in the first block of South Reamstown Road, police said. She was treated for moderate injuries and her blood alcohol content was 0.19%, police said.

Lancaster police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER: Emelio Perralta, 18, of Newark, New Jersey, was charged with drug possession with intent to deliver conspiracy Nov. 24 after selling fentanyl to an undercover officer in August, police said. When police arrested him Nov. 23 in the 200 block of New Dorwart Street in that case, they found him with 68 baggies of suspected heroin or fentanyl and suspected marijuana and was charged with another count drug possession with intent to deliver, along with possession of marijuana, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

PENN TWP.: Eric Wanzer, 31, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault after punching a minor in the right cheek Nov. 22 in the 200 block of Limerock Road, police said.