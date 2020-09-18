West Earl Township police

DRUG CHARGES

WEST EARL TWP.: Bristilia Nicole Mendez, 33, of Ephrata, was charged with possession with intent to deliver after a 9:12 p.m. traffic stop Sept. 22 at along Route 272 near Brownstown in which she was found to have a backpack containing 103 grams of marijuana packed in 18 separate containers, police reported.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Tina Marie Morant, 58, of Lancaster, was charged after a 10:03 p.m. traffic stop Sept. 3 in the first block of North Broad Street during which a breathalyzer test indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.139%, police reported.

East Hempfield Township police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Lynn Kaltreider, 56, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after a domestic incident Aug. 26 in the 900 block of Corvair Road, police reported.

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kevin Dupree, 25, and Kaisia Lane, 18, both of Lancaster, were each charged after a Sept. 10 domestic incident in the 2100 block of Swarr Run Road, police reported.

IDENTITY THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Robert Nardone, 51, of Port Richey, Florida, was charged with forgery, identity theft, and theft by deception after he used someone else’s Pennsylvania driver’s license and credit card to open a bank account Aug. 12 at S&T Bank, 310 Centerville Road, police reported.

THEFTS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Sometime between 6 p.m. Sept. 2 and 6 a.m. Sept. 3 someone removed catalytic converters from nine vehicles parked at Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, 3055 Yellow Goose Road, police reported. The estimated loss is $19,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Sometime between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8 someone removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle at R W Connection Inc., 936 Links Ave., police reported. The estimated loss is $900.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Sometime between Sept. 5 and Sept. 8 someone removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle at G E Richards, 928 Links Ave., police reported. The estimated loss is $1,017.

THEFT CHARGES

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Tommy Lee Long III, 32, of Lancaster was charged after a July 15 incident in the 700 block of Barr Blvd. in which police said he took an iPhone and used it to access an account, police reported. The estimated loss is $2,700.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jermaine Maina-Perez, 20, of East Petersburg, was charged after police said he created a Wawa gift card while working at the store at 1990 Miller Road and used it to buy $138 worth of food, police reported.