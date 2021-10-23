Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER TWP.: Sometime on Oct. 16 or 17 someone forced their way into a residence in the 100 block of Dickens Drive and stole a TV and damaged property, causing a loss of $1,465, police reported.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Kalan A. Harman, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after an 11 a.m. domestic incident Oct. 5 on Knollwood Drive during which she broke a vase and a lamp and was screaming before getting driving away and crashing into a pole, police reported.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Jay Ronald Steffy Jr., 38, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after police said he overdosed on opioids while driving just before 9 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 1500 block of Lititz Pike, police reported.

MANHEIM TWP.: Charles A. McDyer Jr., 49, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence after a 10:47 p.m. vehicle crash Sept. 2 along Route 30 at New Holland Pike, police reported. A blood test measured McDyer’s blood-alcohol level at 0.135%, police reported.

FALSE REPORT

MANHEIM TWP.: Robert Dale Plantz, 37, of Lancaster, was charged Oct. 20 with making a false report to law enforcement after crashing his vehicle and then reporting it stolen to cover up the crash, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Brianna Y. Molina, 19, of Lancaster was charged with harassment after a 7:13 p.m. incident Oct. 2 at Chick-fil-A, 1579 Fruitville Pike, during which police said she shoved and struck another person, police reported.

LANCASTER TWP.: Lorraine M. Martin, 60, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after a 1:45 p.m. incident Oct. 19 in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue during which police said she screamed and cursed at a neighbor and refused officers’ orders to stop, police reported.

MANHEIM TWP.: Derek C. Plank Jr., 24, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after police said he yelled at customers and staff at the Turkey Hill in the 800 block of New Holland Ave., police reported.

THEFT CHARGE

MANHEIM TWP.: Ryan William Bunting, 40, of Wrightsville, was charged with retail theft after he was seen stealing $40 worth of gasoline just after 5 a.m. Oct. 16 from the Sunoco in the 2500 block of Lititz Pike, police reported.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Michelle A. Walker, 46, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after at 9:45 p.m. traffic stop Friday, Sept. 17, in the 100 block of North Reamstown Road, police said. A breath test indicated Walker had a blood-alcohol level of 0.20%, police said.

East Earl Township Police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Around 1:15 p.m. Oct. 12, someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Earland Drive, police said. A suspect in the theft was driving a gold Chevy Malibu, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: Justin Robert Hoffman, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police responded around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17 for reports of a reckless driver near Fruitville Pike and Bucknoll Road and then observed Hoffman driving erratically, police said. A breath test indicated Hoffman’s blood-alcohol level was 0.138%, police said.

THEFT CHARGES

PENN TWP.: Brandon Van Haueter, 46, of Bonney Lake, Washington, was charged with theft after he was seen taking $3,400 worth of key fobs Oct. 20 from vehicles at Manheim Auto Auction, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

DUI

STRASBURG: Joseph D. Rick III, 22, of Kinzers, was charged with driving under the influence after a Sept. 24 incident in the 1900 block of Historic Drive, police said.

Susquehanna Regional Police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Nathan Patrick Whaling, 22, of Hanover, was charged with simple assault, strangulation and making terroristic threats after police responded at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 17 to a domestic dispute in the first block of Hillcrest Drive, police said.