Columbia Borough police

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING

COLUMBIA BOROUGH: Alexis Elizabeth Steele, 30, of Columbia, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after she stole a package containing a $200 gold wedding band from a house in the 200 block of South 4th Street on Dec. 23 around 6:26 p.m., police said.

RESISTING ARREST

COLUMBIA BOROUGH: Daquan Shikeem Greer, 25, of Columbia, was charged with resisting arrest after officers found him hiding in a closet on Dec. 15 at 7:36 p.m. in the 400 block of Locust Street, police said. Greer had several outstanding warrants and when police tried to arrest him, there was an “incident,” police said. Officers were originally called to the house for a report of an assault in progress, according to police.

Ephrata police

ANIMAL CRUELTY

EPHRATA TWP.: A dead cat that was shot with an arrow was found in the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of Millway Road on Jan. 2, police said. The cat had been shot with a carbon crossbow bolt arrow, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-738-9200 or submit a tip via Crimewatch.

Lancaster city police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER CITY: Alejandro Jose Rodriguez, 19, homeless, was charged with burglary after he climbed over a locked 10-foot tall wrought iron gate of Smart Health Innovation Laboratory at 100 North Queen Street on Dec. 24 at 12:24 p.m., police said. When he was inside, Rodriguez dumped garbage cans over, removed decorative candles, sprayed bug spray on the windows and urinated on the floor, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

WARWICK TWP.: Officers responded to a house on Main Street on Dec. 31 at 2:34 p.m. for a burglary in progress. The caller said that he couldn’t see people, but heard them in his apartment or attic, police said. Officers searched the apartment but didn’t find anything. The caller said that he regularly hears people in his apartment but never sees them and that he believes that juveniles will wait on his roof to break into his apartment, police said.