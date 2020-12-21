Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FORGERY

PENN TWP.: Samuel Gerace, 19, of Mount Joy, was charged with forgery, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, after police responded to a call reporting fraud at Ephrata National Bank on Dec. 11. He and another accomplice, who was issued a summons, possessed a stolen check they had tried to cash at the bank, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: A Toro snowblower was allegedly stolen from a homeowner’s back porch on Windwood Place on Dec. 18. The stolen snow blower is valued at $600, police said.

STALKING

WARWICK TWP.: Thomas Wainman, 51, of Lititz, was charged with stalking and defiant trespass after he was found trespassing on Dec. 12 at a victim’s property, who had made repeated attempts to restrict all contact with Wainman, police said. He was taken into custody on Dec. 15 on these charges and a previous bench warrant.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Demonte Sibley, 20, of Lancaster city, was charged with multiple drug and driving-under-the-influence charges following a traffic stop by police. Police said Sibley was under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

West Earl Township police

DUI

BROWNSTOWN: Stanley Thomas, 43, of Gap, was charged with driving under the influence -- highest rate, and related charges following a car accident with another vehicle on Dec. 12 on the 322 exit ramp on 222 North. Thomas was found to have a 0.325% blood alcohol content, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

THEFT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Wade Barnett, 37, of Marietta, was charged with theft for allegedly stealing $450 from a victim’s backpack in July, police said. Barnett allegedly returned $70 to the victim, but the victim was unable to obtain the rest of the money. The victim reported this theft to police and Barnett was charged on Oct. 23 for the alleged theft.

HARASSMENT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Shannon Jones, 33, of Mount Joy, was charged on Dec. 16 with two counts of harassment for allegedly contacting a victim numerous times over text on Dec. 12 after being told to stop, as well as using a sibling’s phone to harass the victim, police said.

FRAUD

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Jessie Ortman, 50, of Bainbridge, was charged on Dec. 17 with 10 felony counts of access device fraud, after allegedly using a victim’s debit card without authorization to make $4,000 in transactions on Sept. 29, police said.

New Holland police

DRUGS

NEW HOLLAND: Edmond Dobson, 54, of Denver, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Dec. 17, following a traffic stop for an expired registration in early October, police said.

DUI

EARL TWP.: Courtney Zantowsky, 25, of Olyphant, Pennsylvania, was charged with driving under the influence, drug-related charges and endangering the welfare of children following a vehicle stop on Nov. 22 for rear wheel mechanical issues and passing a horse-and-buggy on a blind hill. Zantowsky was driving two children, ages 8 and 5, and showed signs of impairment. Tests later determined she was under the influence of marijuana, police said.

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

NEW HOLLAND: Matthew Martin, 26, of New Holland, was charged with recklessly endangering another person after police responded to an argument where Martin allegedly shot five shots into the air, police said. After being placed under arrest, Martin was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Lititz Borough police

THEFT

LITITZ BOROUGH: A resident on South Cedar Street reported four or five pieces of delivered mail were stolen from their mailbox totaling approximately $1,000, police said. Anyone with information can contact Lititz Borough Police Department at 717-626-6393.