Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Christian Durkota, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence July 21, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: Passenger-side tires on a 1998 Jeep Cherokee were flattened between July 31-Aug. 1 in the 300 block of North Second Street, police said. Damage estimated at $250.

East Hempfield Township police

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A home was broken into and cash and jewelry were reported taken on Aug. 1 in the 2900 block of Bowman Road, police said. The value of the cash and jewelry was not immediately known by damage was estimated at $1,000, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Brittany Dipaolo, 32, of Lancaster, was cited with confinement of dogs after her dog was found running loose July 22 in the 800 block of Rohrerstown Road, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Dillon O’Dell 25, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic violation after a crash July 27 on State Road near South Colebrook Road, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Darren Myer, 30, of York, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession after a traffic stop May 1 on Route 30 West near Centerville Road, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jessica Jones, 37, of Harrisburg, was charged with harassment after an altercation June 26 at Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, police said.

HIT AND RUN

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Tyler Weatherell, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle and a summary traffic violation after a hit and run crash June 22 at the parking lot of McDonald's, 1755 Columbia Ave., police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Cash, personal checks and 15-20 Ativan pills were stolen between 7:30 p.m. July 30 and 9:30 a.m. July 31 from Toomey and Toomey Medical, 1950 Marietta Ave., police said. Estimated loss $250.

THEFT FROM VEHICLE

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Johnathan Carlos Carmona, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with three counts each of theft from a vehicle and loitering and prowling after he was found inside a vehicle about 3:20 a.m. July 29 in the 100 block of Treetops Drive, police said. Police ask anyone in the area who has had items stolen from vehicles to contact them.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Earl John Root, 29, of Manheim, was charged with theft from a vehicle after an incident Aug. 5 in the 600 block of Springton Way, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Tyler Torello, 27, was charged with simple assault after he hit a woman in the face and pulled her hair after accusing her of using his methamphetamine while he was sleeping Aug. 6 at a home on Hartman Bridge Road, police said. He fled, but was found a short time later at a nearby hotel. He was being held at Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Manheim Township police

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Chavona S. Lawrence, 32, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was charged with driving under the influence after she was found unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle July 25 on Bentley Lane at Millersville Pike, police said. Her blood alcohol content was measured at 0.148%, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Melanie G. Mimm, 50, of Lancaster Township, was charged with harassment after she grabbed a person by the face Aug. 3 at her home in the 1000 block Maple Avenue, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Kara M. Ritchie, 24, of Pequea, was charged with retail theft after she was seen stealing about $110 worth of merchandise Aug. 5 from Rack Room Shoes, 585 Fruitville Pike, police said.