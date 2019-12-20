Columbia police

CARRYING FIREARMS WITHOUT LICENSE

COLUMBIA: Douglas Wayne Nogel Jr., 20, of Columbia, was charged with carrying firearms without a license and prohibitive offensive weapons after police responded to a report of a occupied vehicle and found him in the car with a gun Nov. 27 in the 200 block of Union Street, police said.

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Natalie Ann Jimenez, 39, no address given, was charged with simple assault Dec. 5 in the 100 block of South Fifth Street, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Devon Quentin Kinnard, 21, of Columbia, was charged for possession of a controlled substance Nov. 27, police said.

East Earl Township police

ASSAULT

EAST EARL TWP.: A juvenile was charged with simple assault and harassment after assaulting several relatives on Dec. 7, around 8:45 p.m., police said.

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Ninelyon T. Chaleunsouk, 21, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the Old Order Weaverland Mennonite Church on Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m., police said.

East Hempfield police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Cailee Dennis, 28, of Ephrata, was charged after police found her sitting in a car parked in the middle of the road Dec. 13 in the 1500 block of Duffland Drive, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Oliver Hardy, 62, of Greenbelt, Maryland, was charged after striking a gas pump Dec. 6 at a Sunoco A-Plus Mini Market, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Altamese Wallace-Shell, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI and driving while license is suspended after a traffic stop Dec. 16 in the 200 block of Rohrerstown Road.

FRAUD

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Oliver Onet, 43, of Hollywood, Florida, and David Chira, 47, of New York, New York, were charged with access device fraud, conspiracy to commit access device fraud and conspiracy-theft by deception after placing a skimmer device on ATM machines Sept. 19-21 at Belco FCU, 201 Good Drive, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

PROSTITUTION

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Christine Marie Zorger, 41, homeless, was charged with promoting prostitution after an undercover police officer met her and engaged in explicit conversation Dec. 17 at the Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Timmy Lee Mowery, 31, of Lancaster was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for an obscured registration plate Dec. 14 on Columbia Avenue at Rider Avenue. Mowery had marijuana and a vaping pen, police said.

FORGERY

LANCASTER TWP.: Quilosha Shannel Jones, 32, of Lancaster, was charged after she wrote a check for $360 Nov. 6, at the PNC Bank located at 1356 Columbia Avenue, police said. Jones remains a wanted person at this time, police said.

State police

HARASSMENT

SALISBURY TWP.: Angel Eby, 49, of Gap, was charged after a report of a domestic dispute between her and a relative Dec. 18 at 5516 Lincoln Highway, police said.

DUI

STRASBURG TWP.: Dennis Kleinz, 27, of Nottingham, was charged with DUI after he was in a single car crash Dec. 3 at 410 May Post Office Road, police said.