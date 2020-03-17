East Lampeter Township police

ASSAULT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Juan Rosario-Martinez, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats after striking a person several times on the back of their head, biting them and holding a knife to their neck in an attempt to cut them around 9:15 p.m. March 13 in the first block of Hartman Bridge Road, police said.

DUI

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.: Drew Losch, 54, of Leola, was charged with driving under the influence after striking an unoccupied vehicle at 9:53 p.m. March 12 in the 200 block of Sun Valley Drive, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Andre M. Lalumiere, 58, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence following a crash investigation around 2:07 p.m. March 14 on York Road at Lititz Pike, police said. Lalumiere had a blood alcohol content of 0.195%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Cary Richard Weinstein, 47, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged with driving under the influence after a hit-and-run crash around 9:15 p.m. March 13, police said. Weinstein had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%, police said.

DUI, FLEEING ARREST

LANCASTER TWP.: Denis Daril Espinosa-Gonzalez, 31, of Lancaster, was charged after a traffic stop for erratic driving at 1:11 a.m. March 13 in the 1100 block of Millersville Pike, police said. Police attempted to stop Espinosa-Gonzalez, but he continued to drive and a low-speed began and continued for 17 blocks, police said. Espinosa-Gonzalez refused chemical testing, police said.

DRUG CHARGES, FIREARM CARRIED WITHOUT LICENSE

LANCASTER TWP.: Kashiyf Amir Clark, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with firearms carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic inspection at 3:17 p.m. March 10 on Columbia Avenue at Race Avenue, police said. Police conducted a search after smelling the odor of marijuana, and found 22.42 grams of marijuana, marijuana edibles, eight marijuana vaping cartridges, 1.45 grams of cocaine, 8.94 grams of methamphetamine, three straws, a box, a spoon and numerous jars containing drug residue, police said. Police also found a Smith & Weston M&P Handgun, which Clark did not have a valid license to possess, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Luis Ramon Martinez-Vazquez, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a crash investigation at 8:15 p.m. March 5 in the 2800 block of Lititz Pike, police said.

Manor Township police

FRAUD, THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Lyn Lee Keough, 26, of Ephrata, was charged March 12 with access device fraud and theft from a motor vehicle after stealing a woman's purse, withdrawing money from the woman's bank account and purchasing items on Amazon on February 28 in the 500 block of Pheasant Ridge Circle, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

WARWICK TWP.: John Alan Giagnocavo, 55, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault after striking a person in the face March 15 in the 300 block of English Ivy Drive, police said.

PENN TWP.: Jose Rivera, 35, of Manheim, was charged with simple assault after he slapped and punched another person in the face multiple times March 14 in the 4000 block of Cranberry Street, police said.

