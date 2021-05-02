Columbia Borough police

HIT AND RUN

COLUMBIA: Aaron Scott Manning, 36, of Elizabethtown, was charged with accident involving damage to attended property after crashing his vehicle into a building in the 400 block of Cherry Street at around 11:15 p.m. on April 11 and driving away, police said. The crash caused the building to be deemed unsafe and condemned, temporarily displacing several residents, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: Randy Weibley, 62, of Columbia, was charged with vandalism and harassment after hitting a Jeep with a wrench and punching the vehicle’s owner in the face in the 400 block of Locust Street at around 9:54 p.m. on April 15, police said. Weibley broke the vehicle’s headlamp, window and windshield, causing nearly $500 in damage, and squirted adhesive through an open window, police said.

East Earl Township police

TRESPASS

EAST EARL TWP.: An unknown man was seen entering woods on private property in the 5500 block of Division Highway and erecting a campsite at 2 p.m. on April 23, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: An unknown man stole several high-priced items from a Game Stop at 848 East Main Street at around 4 p.m. on April 28, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Habib Abuhammad, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and a drug charge after crashing his vehicle in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane at 8:16 a.m. on April 24, police said. Abuhammad, who refused chemical testing, was found with multiple baggies used to store heroin, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Samuel Baez-Diaz, 38, and Eliezer Cintron-Pagan, 40, both of Lancaster, were charged with retail theft after they were seen taking $479.46 worth of merchandise from a Sally Beauty Supply at 1304 Lititz Pike at 5:11 p.m. on April 19, police said.

New Holland police

OPEN LEWDNESS

NEW HOLLAND: Pedro Pablo Casimiro, 40, of Harrisburg, was charged with four counts of open lewdness, three counts of corruption of minors and four counts of indecent exposure after exposing himself in multiple parts of Earl Township in several incidents dating back to September 2019, police said. Some of the Casimiro’s victims included juveniles, police said.

THEFT

NEW HOLLAND: Simon V. Vasileski, 44, of Pequannock, New Jersey, was charged with theft by deception and bad checks after providing a bad check for $35,122.50 to New Holland Sales Stables at 101 Fulton Street in early 2021, police said. Vasileski later stated that the bill would be paid by the end of March, though it was not, police said.