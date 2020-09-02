Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Valentine Luis Rodriguez, 39, of Columbia, was charged with two counts each of DUI and accidents involving damage to a vehicle or property, and one each of resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license after an Aug. 30 crash in the 500 block of Walnut Street, police said.

HIT-AND-RUN

COLUMBIA: Police said they are seeking info on a white Toyota Tundra with a bed cover that hit a house in the 500 block of Manor Street about 2 a.m. Aug. 30, damaging siding and knocking a pipe off the wall. They're asking for tips at 717-684-7735 or by texting LANCS to 847411.

Lancaster City police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: A television was reported stolen between Aug. 13 and 19 from a home in the 600 block of North Queen Street, police said.

LANCASTER: An air conditioning unit was ripped out of the window of Golden Ages Tattoo at 23 E. Walnut St. and several tattooing machines, boxes of tattooing needles and other items stolen between 10 p.m. Aug. 21 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22, police said.

ROBBERY

LANCASTER: Lee William Glover, 30, of West Howard Avenue in Lancaster, was charged with robbery, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and stalking, police said. They reported that a person said while driving to a hotel on Aug. 26 they began to argue, Glover stopped the vehicle in the road and grabbed a purse from her hands, taking the money that was in it, and she struggled to exit the vehicle.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Jerthione Lamont Bell, 33, of the 700 block West Vine Street, Lancaster, was charged after he reportedly punched a person in the face several times Aug. 21 in the 500 block of South Pearl Street during a domestic incident, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe was reported stolen overnight Aug. 18 from the 100 block of Church Street, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

LANCASTER: A bike was reported stolen Aug. 17 or 18 from a porch in the 600 block of New Holland Ave., police said.

LANCASTER: A person who is homeless said he was asleep behind First United Methodist Church at 29 E. Walnut St. early Aug. 22 when he saw someone taking the fanny pack that held his identification, police said. They reported being unable to locate the suspect.

LANCASTER: A resident of the 500 block of East End Ave. reported that she believed someone who has access to her home stole a 55-inch television, a jewelry box, some jewelry and several pairs of sneakers Aug. 22 or 23, police said.

LANCASTER: A blue 2016 Nissan Sentra was reported stolen from the 400 block of Ruby Street Aug. 23 or 24, and later found in front of a garage, undamaged and with nothing missing, police said.

LANCASTER: A green 2009 Nissan Cube left unlocked and running was reported stolen Aug. 24 while the driver was in store in the first block of South Marshall Street, and then a short time later was involved in a hit-and-run accident and a person was seen leaving on foot heading east on Pioneer Road, police said.

LANCASTER: A bicycle was reported stolen Aug. 26 from a back porch in the 700 block of Highland Avenue, police said.

LANCASTER: An unlocked silver 2013 Ford Fusion with keys in it was reported stolen Aug. 28 from in front of a store in the first block of Clay Street, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

STALKING

WARWICK TWP.: Dale Walter Hensley, 31, of Lancaster, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with stalking and terroristic threats after he reportedly violated a protection from abuse order on July 27 by contacting a person via text and going to the person's home, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: A purse and contents valued at $50 were reported likely stolen Aug. 28 from an unlocked vehicle on Earl Lane, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

STRASBURG: Jack Richard Stauffer, 45, of Strasburg, was charged with terroristic threats and two counts of endangering the welfare of a dependent after an Aug. 23 incident in the 1100 block of Hampden Drive, police said.