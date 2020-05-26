Lancaster city police

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

LANCASTER: Delino Perez, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with being in possession of a gun that had been reported stolen after he tried to flee from police after a traffic stop just before 11 a.m. May 18 in the first block of East Farnum Street, police reported.

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Juan Garcia-Costas, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after he struck a 6-year-old girl multiple times with various objects between March and May at a residence in the 700 block of Almanac Ave., police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

WARWICK TWP. Princess Imani Smith, 18, of Lititz, was charged with burglary and simple assault after she forced her way into a home along Rothsville Road around 4:15 p.m. May 22 and assaulted a person inside, police said.

CLAY TWP.: Edward Jacob Heft, 37, of Lititz, was charged with strangulation and aggravated assault after a domestic incident May 25 in the 900 block of Hope Avenue in which he choked, hit and threatened someone with a knife before slashing their car tires, police said.

Columbia Borough police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Hannah Michelle Leopold, 24, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 9:48 p.m. May 15 in the 600 block of Plane St., police said.

FIGHT

COLUMBIA: A fight broke out at 8:28 p.m. May 20 at Turkey Hill, located at 343 Chestnut St., police said. Police are searching for a woman involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

BURGLARY

WARWICK TWP.: An unidentified person forced their way into the front doors of Green Hill Grocer at 1 a.m. May 21, police said. Police believe nothing was stolen. The person is described as a white male, dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, back jogging pants, white or gray gloves, gray sneakers and a backpack with a white stripe, police said. Anyone who has information is asked to call the NLCRPD Criminal Investigations Division at 717-733-0965.

Manheim Township police

THEFT ARREST

MANHEIM TWP.: Kiara K. Collymore, 21, of Lancaster was charged with retail theft after police said she stole $18.98 of merchandise just before 3 p.m. May 10 from the Turkey Hill convenience store at 601 Richmond Drive.

UNSWORN FALSIFICATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Ricky Adrian Tyson, 64, of Lancaster was charged with unsworn falsification after police said he falsified an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms document while trying to buy a shotgun Jan. 12 from the Dick’s Sporting Goods at 1587 Fruitville Pike. The sale was denied because Tyson’s prior criminal history precludes him from owning a firearm, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

MANHEIM TWP.: Edwin Ulysse Concepcion, 19, of Lititz, was charged with making terroristic threats after a domestic incident May 19 on Hampton Lane during which he threatened to kill another person, tried to damage their vehicle, and then sent threatening text messages, police said.