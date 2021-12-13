Columbia police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Eduardo Felix Garcia-Rodriguez, 44, address unknown, was charged with harassment after an unspecified incident in the 200 block of Locust Street around 11:13 a.m. Dec. 8, police said.

STRANGULATION

COLUMBIA: Christopher Chronister, 28, of Columbia, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after an unspecified incident in the 300 block of North Third Street around 11:07 a.m. Dec. 8, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Andres Rodriguez, Jr., 44, of Columbia, was charged with theft of leased property and receiving stolen property after an unspecified incident in November, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified burglar forced open a garage bay door window and rummaged through multiple packages at a UPS store at 1155 Enterprise Road between around midnight and 6:34 a.m. Dec. 5, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Skylar Robert Allen, 32, of Minneapolis, was charged with two counts of simple assault after a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of South Colebrook Road around 12:02 a.m. Dec. 5, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Heriberto M. Rivera, 45, of Landisville, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Harrisburg Pike around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 3, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 12-year-old male student from Columbia was charged with two counts of terroristic threats after an unspecified incident at Centerville Middle School at 865 Centerville Road on Dec. 3, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A customer’s $400 cell phone was stolen by an unidentified woman when the customer was paying for items at a Dollar General store at 1805 Columbia Avenue on Dec. 1, police said. The theft was recorded on store surveillance, police said.

Manor Township police

THEFT

MANOR TWP.: A 2017 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2015 Nissan Altima were both stolen from the 100 block of Bradford Street during the overnight hours of Dec. 10, police said. Both of the vehicles’ keys were left inside the unlocked vehicles, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

BURGLARY

PENN TWP.: Three bulldogs valued at $17,000 were stolen from a commercial kennel in the 100 block of Elm Road at 4:17 a.m. on Dec. 12, police said. A 3-year-old male bulldog valued at $10,000 and two eight-week-old puppies, a male and female valued at $3,500 each, were taken, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

TERRE HILL: A 17-year-old boy, of Narvon, and an 18-year-old boy, of Denver, were each charged with criminal mischief after damaging a borough recycling bin on Lancaster Avenue at 9:46 p.m. on Oct. 22, police said.

DUI

CAERNARVON TWP.: A 64-year-old man, of Honey Brook, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a utility pole and farm fencing along Best Road at 2:26 a.m. on Nov. 6, police said. The man was drunk at the time, police said.

Pequea Township police

THEFT

PEQUEA TWP.: Multiple unlocked vehicles were entered in the first block of Howard Drive around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 10, police said. A 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from the nearby 100 block of West Kendig Road around the same time, police said. Two suspicious men were seen on foot in the area on video footage around the same time, police said.

West Earl Township police

TRESPASS

WEST EARL TWP.: David Gray Mead, 18, of Denver, and a 16-year-old boy, of Akron, were each charged with defiant trespass after they were found in Roland Park at 221 North 11th Street at 11:54 p.m. Dec. 8, police said. The park closes to the public after 11 p.m. and does not reopen until 5 a.m., police said.