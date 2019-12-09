East Cocalico Township police
CHILD ABUSE
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Derrick M. Groff, 26, of Reamstown, was charged with simple assault and child endangerment after causing significant bruising to the buttocks of a 4 year old on Oct. 15 at his home in the 100 block of North Reamstown Road, police said. The child received medical treatment. During an investigation, Groff admitted spanking the child for not listening and when shown the bruising, admitted he "went a little too far with it," police said.
East Hempfield Township police
DOG LAW VIOLATION
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joyce George, 79, was charged with not keeping her dog confined on Nov. 25 at her home in the 1000 block of Signal Hill Road, police said.
IDENTITY THEFT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joseph Carr, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with identity theft, providing false identification and three summary traffic violations after he was stopped Aug. 19 at Embassy Drive and Ambassador Circle, police said.
SIMPLE ASSAULT/HARASSMENT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jimmie Babcock, 44 of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and two counts of harassment, Joseph Dimartino II, 32, of Lititz was charged with simple assault and harassment and Mallorie Toulson, 29, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after a fight Nov. 21 at Addiction Recovery Systems, 2192 Embassy Drive, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Billy Webb, 55, of Ephrata, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a disturbance Nov. 23 in the 1500 block of Stony Battery Road, police said.
THEFT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Brandy Bish, 35, of Columbia, was charged Nov. 21 with stealing about $2,170 from her employer, BJ’s Wholesale Club, 110 Centerville Road, police said.
Ephrata police
RESISTING ARREST, TRESPASSING
EPHRATA: Cameron A. Henry, 19, was charged with resisting arrest, trespassing and underage intoxication after police were called to a report of a fight about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 100 block of Tom Avenue, police said. Although the fight was over, Henry continued making a disturbance, refused to leave the property and fought with officers as they took him into custody, police said.