Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A homemade pocketknife was stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street sometime before 1:52 p.m. on April 14, police said. The owners of the vehicle noticed the center console was open and that the knife was missing, police said. A second vehicle on the same block was also entered, though it was not clear if anything was stolen, police said.

TRESPASS

COLUMBIA: Dennis E. Stoutzenberger, 54, of Wrightsville, was charged with criminal trespass after entering a business in the 400 block of Mill Street where he had previously been told he was not allowed at 9:19 a.m. on March 24, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Manuel Enrique Cuevas, 26, of York, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and several summary traffic violations after crashing into a vehicle along Route 222 near the East Church Street overpass at 6:16 a.m. on March 13, police said. Cuevas, who suffered minor injuries and had a BAC of 0.20% at the time, was traveling southbound when he swerved onto the shoulder and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, police said.

East Earl Township police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: An unidentified woman stole $860.10 from a local business around 5:30 p.m. on April 12 and then fled in a Jeep Wrangler, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 15-year-old boy, of Mountville, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possessing a weapon on school property and harassment following an unspecified incident at Hempfield High School at 200 Stanley Avenue at 11:17 a.m. on April 1, police said.

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Austin Wayne Woodford, 32, of Downington, was charged with two counts of burglary after breaking into a KFC restaurant at 1533 Columbia Avenue and a second KFC restaurant in Manheim Township on June 2, 2021, police said. Woodford was arrested at his residence in Downington on April 13, police said.

CRASH

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Ahmad Mohammad Alrosan, 33, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and multiple summary violations after crashing into another vehicle on westbound Route 30 near Running Pump Road, then continuing without stopping, sometime on March 22, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified vandal spray painted graffiti on a water tower at a Hempfield Water Authority property at 28 South Avenue sometime between March 31 and April 5, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A vehicle drove over a baseball field at Landisville Mennonite Church at 3320 Bowman Road, leaving ruts in the grass and dirt and causing $1,000 in damage, sometime between 11 p.m. on April 7 and 8 a.m. on April 8, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jonathan Salinas, 18, of Strasburg, was charged with criminal mischief after punching a hole in a wall at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center’s Career Technology Center at 101 Champ Boulevard sometime on April 11, police said.

FORGERY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Phillip Bernard Bennett III, 49, of Harrisburg, was charged with forgery and two counts of theft by deception after passing counterfeit money at Roots Country Market & Auction at 705 Graystone Road ta 6:53 p.m. on April 12, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Thomasina Larue, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft, two counts of identity theft and two counts of access device fraud after she was seen on video picking up a debit card left on a counter by a customer at a Subway restaurant at 245 Centerville Road sometime March 31, police said. Larue then used the card to purchase cigarettes at a Turkey Hill store at 298 East Main Street and groceries at a Giant Food Store at 550 Centerville Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Three iPhones valued a combined $2,900 were stolen from a Nu-Wave Wireless store at 570 Centerville Road at 2:57 p.m. on April 4, police said. Two unidentified men had entered the store and dismantled clamps on the phones, then fled the store when a panic alarm sounded, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified man was seen on surveillance footage stealing $209.58 worth of merchandise from a Giant Food Store at 550 Centerville Road around 10:30 a.m. on April 6, police said. The man was seen entering the store and filling a hand cart with multiple items, then leaving the store without paying, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Three unidentified people were seen on surveillance footage stealing a 12-pack of beer and four or five 16-ounce alcoholic beverages from a Sheetz store at 2149 State Road sometime on April 7, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Keith Kelley, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after chasing a woman with a knife after becoming enraged during an argument in the 300 block of Winthrop Drive at 9:05 p.m. on April 4, police said.

LANCASTER: Francis X. Daley, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after breaking two of a woman’s fingers during a fight in the 300 block of South Ann Street at 3:51 a.m. on April 7, police said.

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: An unidentified man broke into Aurora Home Care at 425 North Prince Street and stole a wallet and credit cards from a purse around 1:30 p.m. on April 4, police said. The cards were later used at a local Target store, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

LANCASTER: A 17-year-old boy was charged with a firearms violation after taking a 9mm handgun to a party in the 800 block of Lehigh Avenue around 9 p.m. on April 16, police said.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Nayquan Martin, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with statutory sexual assault and five other child sex offenses after repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a residence in the 200 block of West Liberty Street between January and March of 2021, police said. Martin told investigators he was aware the girl was underage at the time, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LANCASTER: Drug needles and empty wax sealed bags were found on the ground in the 100 block of Chesapeake Street at 11:28 p.m. on April 2, police said.

LANCASTER: Residents heard shots being fired in an alley between the 600 block of St. Joseph Street and the 500 block of Poplar Street at 1:37 a.m. on April 15, police said. Officers investigated the scene but did not discover anything, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER: Alejandro Torres, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment after punching a woman in the face and then threatening to kill her in the 100 block of Pearl Street at 5:12 p.m. on March 25, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: An unidentified man stole a cellphone from a Metro by T-Mobile store at 47 West King Street at 4:50 p.m. on March 28, police said. The phone was later returned by a woman who was with the man at the time of the theft, police said.

LANCASTER: An unlocked 2000 Suzuki Esteem was stolen from the first block of West Farnum Street sometime between 12:55 p.m. on March 31 and 10 a.m. on April 1, police said.

LANCASTER: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of South Lime Street sometime before 2:02 p.m. on April 1, police said.

LANCASTER: A customer built up a bill at Taproom Spring House at 25 West King Street between 2 p.m. and 4:28 p.m. on April 1, then left the restaurant without paying, police said. The customer fled when confronted, police said.

LANCASTER: A locked 1998 Pontiac was stolen from the 700 block of North Plum Street sometime between 9 a.m. on April 1 and 6:34 p.m. on April 3, police said.

LANCASTER: A 2014 Honda Grom 125cc motorcycle was stolen from the 500 block of Lancaster Avenue sometime between 6 a.m. on April 4 and 4 p.m. on April 5, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Melissa S. Ziegler, 29, of Lancaster Township, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence, one count each of endangering the welfare of children and accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and a summary traffic violation after crashing a school bus into a parked, occupied vehicle near Glenwood Avenue and Clark Street at 3:07 p.m. on April 10, then continuing without stopping, police said. Ziegler, who had a BAC of 0.24% at the time, had a 9-year-old child on board the bus at the time, which she told officers she was moving from one side of the street to the other, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY: Daniel Flores Reyna Jr., 57, who is homeless, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement and harassment after resisting and punching, pushing and kicking officers while being arrested at East Main and South Jacob streets at 10:33 a.m. on April 18, police said. Reyna, who was being arrested on an existing bench warrant, initially gave a false name to police, then threatened to harm the officers with a gun, police said.

Pequea Township police

THEFT

PEQUEA TWP.: An unidentified thief entered multiple vehicles in the 600 block of Woodhall Drive and stole several items sometime during the night of April 18-19, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Ryan Eugene Ault, 43, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after crashing at River Road (Route 441) and North Decatur Street at 9:04 p.m. on April 11, police said. Ault was drunk at the time, police said.