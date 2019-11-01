East Cocalico Township police

FALSE ID TO POLICE

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Lindsaylee M. O'Brien, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with false identification to law enforcement and possession of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia after police investigated a suspicious person report on North Reading Road on Sept. 3, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Jonathan M. Garcia, 20, of the 100 block of North Broad Street, was charged with simple assault after he pulled a knife and held it as if he was going to stab or cut another person Oct. 22 at 7:46 p.m., police said.

LANCASTER: Joseph Francis Thomas Bilder III, 25, of the 400 block of West James Street, was charged with simple assault domestic violence after he punched a person in the face, causing bruising and a cut, Oct. 22 in the 400 block of West James Street, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER: Brandon C. Kohler, 34 of the 4000 block of Fairview Road, Columbia, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after a police officer saw him writhing around on the sidewalk about 1 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 400 block of East End Avenue, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER: Mohammad A. Abdul-Rashid, 26, of the 600 block of Poplar Street, was charged with terroristic threats and five counts of harassment after assaulting several family members Oct. 21 around 11 p.m., police said.

Lititz police

FORGED DOCUMENTS

LITITZ: Samuel Nathan DeJesus, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with altered forged or counterfeit documents and plates and vehicle code violations after police stopped him for suspicious emissions and inspection stickers Oct. 23 in the first block of East Grant Street, police said. The stickers were counterfeit, police said.

West Hempfield Township police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Hans-Christian Maldonado, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault and child welfare endangerment after an incident Aug. 30 in the 19 in the 2900 block of Marietta Avenue, police said.

BURGLARY

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A home in the 2800 block of Wimbledon Lane was burglarized between 6:15-8 p.m. Oct. 19, police said. Entry was made by smashing a rear glass door. Multiple items, including jewelry and money from various countries were taken, police said. Loss estimated at $19,000. Damage was unknown.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Rodger E. Young, 51, of York, was charged with criminal mischief after he spray-painted walls and windows of a garage in the 100 block of Strickler Run Drive on October 22, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Elijah Matthews, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after a disturbance Oct. 18 at Kelloggs Co., 2050 State Road, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

HARASSMENT

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Anthony Salveggi, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after a domestic disturbance Oct. 19 at Turkey Hill, 23 Centerville Road, police said.

HIT-AND-RUN

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Julia Brown, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle and two summary traffic violations after a hit-and-run crash Oct. 5 on Rohrerstown Road near Columbia Avenue, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Sophorn Soeur, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after an incident Oct. 12 in the parking lot of Giant Food Store, 550 Centerville Road, police said.

INHALE TOXIC SUBSTANCE

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Nicholas Lafrance, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with smelling or inhalation of toxic releasing substances after a medical issue Oct. 18 in the 1300 block of Shreiner Station Road, police said.

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Nathan Winn, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock and driving under suspension after an incident Oct. 2, at District Judge Brian Chudzik's office, 2168 Embassy Drive, police said.

WITNESS INTIMIDATION

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Timothy Chavez, 35, of Landisville, was charged with witness intimidation and criminal trespass after police responded to a report of a protection from abuse violation Oct. 27 in the 1100 block of Snapper Dam Road, police said.