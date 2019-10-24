Lancaster police

ARSON

LANCASTER: Police are investigating a suspected arson reported at 125 East Lemon St. about 3 p.m. Oct. 11.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER: Shirley L. Updegrove, 57, of the 300 block of Coral Street, and Jonathan Padua, of the 800 block of Fourth Street, were both charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for an expired registration on Oct. 12, at 8:30 p.m. Police said they found cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Padua was also charged with possession with intent to deliver; Updegrove was also charged with driving under suspension.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A person stole a man's Apple iPad 2 while he was at a meeting at the Penn Square Marriott Hotel and Lancaster County Convention Center between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 4.

Manheim Township police

FALSE REPORT

MANHEIM TWP.: Kristina Marie Stauffer, 40, of Quarryville, was charged with making false reports to law enforcement after she told police a man grabbed her thigh and rubbed his groin on her Aug. 27 at Moove In Self Storage, 1250 Shreiner Station Road, police said. Security footage showed no assault, police said.

Millersville police

FORGERY

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH: James M. Jacobs, 22, homeless, was charged with forgery and theft by deception after he stole a check from a former roommate in the 300 block of North George Street, wrote it to himself and cashed it for $160, police said.

Mount Joy police

DRUG CHARGES

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH: James S. Kise, of Elizabethtown, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police found eight bags of suspected methamphetamine, eight needles, a straw with residue and a spoon used to cook narcotics on him, police said.

THEFT

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH: Kevin Andre Johnson, 49, of York, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after he took $6,350 in cash for a job and refused to give it to his employer, police said.

State police

BURGLARY

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Two Stihl chainsaws, two Stihl weed wacker accessories and one Dewalt cordless drill were taken from a home on Oak Bottom Road on Oct. 11 around 3:22 p.m., police said. The items were estimated at $1,710.

DUI

LEACOCK TWP.: Clarence Ober, 57, of Gordonville, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash on Queen Road about 1:06 p.m. Sept. 22 and found he had crashed into a ditch while trying to turn into his driveway, police said.

THEFT FROM VEHICLE

SALISBURY TWP.: Police are investigating after approximately $600 worth of electronics were taken from an unsecured vehicle on 5488 Lincoln Highway. The items were taken sometime between Oct. 22 at 10:40 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 5: 30 a.m., police said.

Strasburg Borough police

DRUG POSSESSION

STRASBURG: Michael P. Marshall, 40, of Gap, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and four vehicle violations after he was stopped Aug. 29, according to police.

STRASBURG: Timothy McClernon, 29, of Christiana, was was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and speeding after he was stopped Oct. 19 on North Decatur Street, police said.

STRASBURG: Yajaira Lee Olivencia Rosario, 34, of Strasburg, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia after an incident in the first block of East Main Street Oct. 10, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Kayley Colony, 21, of Quarryville, was charged with driving under the influence after she crashed into a utility pole at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 20 on Gypsy Hill Road, police said.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: David R. Wheary, 59, of New Providence, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for a traffic violation at 1:25 a.m. Oct. 1 on Eshelman Mill Road, police said.