Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Marquis Nathaniel Johnson, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, robbery, strangulation and two drug charges after biting off a person’s ear lobe during a domestic dispute shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, police said. Johnson also punched the person and took their cell phone and cash, police said.

LANCASTER: Elijah Eugene Cauthen, 29, of Charlotte, N.C., was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and three other charges after stomping on the head of a police officer and punching another person in the face at a residence in the 500 block of Reynolds Avenue at 9:48 p.m. on Feb. 5, police said. Officers had attempted to calm Cauthen down before he began kicking and stomping on the officer, causing his body camera to turn off, police said.

Lancaster County sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER: John David Mowday, 37, of Coatesville, was charged with three counts of disorderly conduct after thrashing and screaming at Lancaster General Hospital at 555 North Duke Street on Jan. 24, causing security and doctors to assist authorities in removing him from the hospital, police said. Mowday was at the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency while being arrested for an unrelated drug charge, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown motorist threw a cup of coffee into another person’s vehicle on Lititz Pike near Valley Road at 11:39 a.m. on Feb. 5, police said.

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

LANCASTER TWP.: Reynaldo Quinones, 26, of Columbia, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, DUI and two drug charges after he was pulled over on Millersville Pike near Charles Road just after 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 6, police said. Quinones “performed poorly” in a field sobriety test but refused a blood test and was found with open beer cans and containers of cocaine and marijuana in his vehicle, police said. A three-year-old girl in Quinones’ car was not properly secured in a booster seat, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Casandra L. Guarjardo, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after screaming at another person and shooting pepper spray in their face in the 1600 block of Leona Avenue just after 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 7, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Corry Maurice Brooks, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after striking the front door of a residence in the 300 block of Waterford Court with a baseball bat, causing the resident to flee, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person took $1,815.96 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store at 1575 Fruitville Pike sometime between 6:40-7 p.m. on Feb. 4, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Malike Q. Greer, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with three counts of theft from a motor vehicle after he was seen entering cars in the 1100 block of Spring Grove Avenue just after 2 a.m. on July 3 and taking items, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A Ford Escape valued at $6,000 was stolen from a residential driveway in the 1100 block of Wheatland Avenue at around 1:53 a.m. on Feb. 7, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A wallet with $450 was taken from a shopping cart at a Dollar Tree at 862 Plaza Boulevard at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 7, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

PENN TWP.: Orlando Cruz, 36, of Manor Township, was charged with assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest after grabbing the steering wheel of a car in which he was a passenger in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 6 and violently jerking it, causing two wheels to come off the ground, police said. Two adults and two juveniles were also in the vehicle at the time, police said.

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Connor Bruce Evans, 18, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence by someone under the age of 21 and consumption of alcohol by a minor after officers were called to the Sheetz on Furnace Hills Pike for a report of a man passed out in his running vehicle in the parking lot at 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 6, police said. Evans’ blood alcohol content was .11%, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSAULT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Gerald Breneman Hawn, 66, of Maytown, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and multiple traffic violations after hitting a car on Route 743 near Coffee Goss Road at around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 28 and driving away, police said. Witnesses told law enforcement that Hawn was driving “extremely slow” and that he purposefully swerved into the other vehicle when it attempted to pass him, causing it to run off the road, police said.

West Lampeter police

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: A 22-year-old man shot himself in the leg by accident while cleaning his gun at a residence in the first block of Waterfront Estates Drive just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 8, police said. The man was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.