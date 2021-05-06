East Cocalico Township police

BURGLARY

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Nathan R. Carpenter, 18, of Ephrata, and three juveniles were charged with burglary and criminal mischief after breaking into a park pavilion and starting several small fires, causing $3,900 in damage, at Reamstown Park in the first block of East Church Street at 4:27 p.m. on April 18, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Frank Brown, 40, of Stevens, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after knocking over merchandise and stealing $188 in lottery tickets from a Phillips 66 gas station at 2194 North Reading Road at 9:48 p.m. on April 24, police said.

East Earl Township police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST EARL TWP.: A juveniles was charged with terroristic threats and resisting arrest after threatening to shoot family members during a domestic disturbance shortly after 5 p.m. on April 23, police said. The juvenile then physically resisted officers, police said.

East Hempfield police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 16-year-old male student, of Mount Joy, was charged with simple assault after an altercation in the Hempfield High School cafeteria at 200 Stanley Avenue on April 28, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Microneedling tools and skin care products valued at $5,835 were stolen from LG Health Physicians Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery at 2110 Harrisburg Pike sometime before April 27, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Two gold rings with diamonds valued at $3,219 were stolen from a residence in the 800 block of Estelle Drive sometime between April 24 and May 4, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

ASSAULT

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.: Two groups of men engaged in a fistfight at a basketball court in the first block of Country Drive at 8:15 p.m. on April 19, police said. One group then retreated to a vehicle where they brandished knives, police said. Another man driving a Ford sedan showed a handgun in his waistband, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Thomas Leroy Thornton, 50, of East Lampeter Township, was charged with simple assault after twisting a woman’s hand, causing it to fracture, during a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Greenland Drive at 4:40 a.m. on May 4, police said.

Ephrata police

ASSAULT

EPHRATA: Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 18, of New Holland, was charged with simple assault after verbally harassing and then punching a man at a Sheetz in the 800 block of East Main Street at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, police said. Yoder was seen approaching the man’s vehicle, opening the driver’s side door and then punching him in the face, causing cuts and bruises and a headache that lasted several days, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Matthew Scovell, 29, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault after punching and biting staff at Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital at 333 Harrisburg Avenue at 11:30 a.m. on May 3, police said. Scovell bit one staff member on her ear and bit another on her forearm, causing bleeding and bruising, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LITITZ: Dakota Fissel Westfall, 24, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen urinating on the side of a business in the first block of East Main Street at around 1:30 a.m. on May 5, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: A large rooster and hen yard decoration was stolen from the yard of a residence in the 100 block of South Oak Street sometime between 3:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on May 2, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person spray-painted graffiti onto the side of a building at 939 North Prince Street, causing $100 in damage, sometime between April 25 and April 26, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person shot paintballs at numerous vehicles parked in the 100 block of Federal Way sometime between May 2 and May 3, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person threw eggs at a vehicle as it sat parked on Valleybrook Drive sometime during the night of May 2-3, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Hailee Marie Paige, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after dumping food onto a vehicle that did not belong to her in the 200 block of Jackson Street, causing more than $600 in damage, at 9:08 a.m. on March 6, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jordan A. Helsel-Miles, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after punching another person in the face multiple times on Glenwood Avenue at 6:04 a.m. on April 16, police said.

INSTITUTIONAL VANDALISM

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown vandal intentionally damaged the men’s restroom at Manheim Township Community Park at 209 Petersburg road at 5:46 a.m. on May 2, police said.

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: A vehicle with two people inside was struck with several bullets following a physical alternation involving numerous people in the Villa Nova parking lot at 1310 Harrisburg Pike at 12:44 a.m. on May 1, police said. Both occupants were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole four truck tailgates, valued at a combined $12,000, from the Chapman Ford dealership at 1485 Manheim Pike at 2:30 a.m. on April 29, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.L Keith L. Norman, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with theft and harassment after striking another person in the face with an open palm and then stealing their $500 iPhone during a domestic dispute in the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike at 2:25 p.m. on May 3, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

VEHICLE THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: A 2016 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 300 block of Oak Street sometime before 8:18 a.m. on May 3, police said.

West Earl Township police

ASSAULT

WEST EARL TWP.: Jonathan Vializ-Rios, 28, of Akron, was charged with simple assault, strangulation and harassment after punching a pregnant woman in the face and grabbing her by the throat with both hands, causing swelling and bruising, following an argument in the 100 block of Front Street at 2:47 a.m. on May 2, police said.