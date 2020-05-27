Manheim Township police

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Carlos Manuel Aragones-Forenerin, 35, of Lancaster, was charged after a traffic stop for driving 8 mph in a 25 mph zone at 1:22 a.m. May 23 near Wabank Road and Judie Lane, police said. Aragones-Forenerin had a blood alcohol content of 0.158%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Andres Camacho-Olmo, 35, of Willow Street, was charged after a crash at 2:52 p.m. May 22 in the 900 block of Pleasure Road, police said. After being examined by a drug recognition expert officer, Camacho-Olmo was determined to be under the influence of drugs, police said. A blood sample has been tested and the results are pending.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jonathan Ortiz-Bruno, 26, of Lancaster, was charged after a traffic stop at 1:20 a.m. May 22 in the 1800 block of Lititz Pike, police said. Ortiz-Bruno had a blood alcohol content of 0.255% and admitted to drinking one beer, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Perry P. Mendez, 50, of Lancaster, was charged after a crash at 5:45 p.m. April 30 at Manor Shopping Center, located at 1234 Millersville Pike, police said. Mendez had a blood alcohol content of 0.30%, police said.

RETAIL THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Kevin L. Thomas, 54, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he was observed stealing $88.60 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets on Millersville Pike at 3:53 p.m. May 22, police said.

HARASSMENT

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MANHEIM TWP.: Mark D. Ellerison, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and criminal mischief after he broke out a window at a friend's residence and attempted to climb inside and then bit another person's hand, causing an injury at 5:17 a.m. May 22 in the 1000 block of Edgemoor Court, police said.

VIOLATION OF PFA ORDER

LANCASTER TWP.: Bryan Jonathan Lugo, 29, of Lancaster was charged with indirect criminal contempt after he showed up uninvited at the residence of a person he was ordered to stay away from at 9:03 p.m. May 14 in the 1200 block of East King Street, police said. Lugo fled before police arrived and an arrest warrant has been issued. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Lugo should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

For more Lancaster County police news: