Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Holli Suzanne Good, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after sending an Instagram message to another woman who asked her to stop around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, police said.

Ephrata police

CRASH

WEST COCALICO TWP.: A vehicle turned into the path of a sedan, crashing into it and pushing it into a small Cocalico District School bus which was stopped at Indiantown and Schoeneck roads around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 27, police said. The bus did not have any children inside at the time of the crash and the driver was unhurt, though passengers inside the sedan sustained minor injuries and were treated at Ephrata Community Hospital, police said. The 17-year-old driver of the crashing vehicle will be cited for a traffic violation, police said.

Lititz Borough police

ASSAULT

LITITZ: Gavin Duane Rea, 29, of Denver, was charged with simple assault after striking a man twice, causing him to fall to the ground, at Hideaway Bar at 75 Kleine Lane around 1:05 a.m. on Aug. 21, police said. The man was transported to a hospital for unspecified injuries, police said.

DUI

LITITZ: Brian Scott Whitman, 47, of Ephrata, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence and a traffic violation after crashing with two other vehicles at East Main and North Oak streets at 2:34 p.m. on July 10, police said. Whitman, who was found standing outside one of the crashed vehicles, was later found to have fentanyl and norfentanyl in his blood at the time, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: Two juveniles ages 16 and 17, both of Lancaster, were charged with criminal mischief after intentionally kicking the door of a vehicle not owned by them in the 200 block of Dickens Drive, causing $500 in damage, at 7 p.m. on July 19, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown vandal slashed the tired of a vehicle in the 1400 block of Passey Lane, causing $907.86 in damage, sometime between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Abby Rose Harris, 26, of Coplay, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing at Route 30 west and Lititz Pike at 2:27 a.m. on July 19, police said. Harris had THC, fentanyl and norfentanyl in her system at the time of the crash, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Collin Scott Engle, 21, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing along westbound Route 30 at 10:34 p.m. on Aug. 14, police said. Engle had a BAC of 0.148%, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Earl C. Owens Jr., 37, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after pushing another person to the ground in the 1100 block of Jamaica Road at 6:39 p.m. on Aug. 22, police said.

SEXUAL EXTORTION

LANCASTER TWP.: Jonathan Jafeth Serrano, 20, address unknown, was charged with sexual extortion, stalking and harassment after repeatedly contacting a person in the 300 block of Kentshire Drive and demanding to meet with them, then threatening to disseminate nude pictures of them performing sexual acts, between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, police said. Serrano remains a wanted person, police said.

STALKING

MANHEIM TWP.: Justin M. Spearing, 40, of Holtwood, was charged with stalking after repeatedly contacting a person in the 300 block of Longview Road, after being ordered to stop by their attorney, between July 13 and Aug. 19, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Cassandra Marie Walleigh, 26, of Leola, was charged with felony stalking and harassment after repeatedly contacting a person in the 300 block of Elmshire Drive who had an active protection from abuse order against her between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18, police said. Walleigh made verbal threats which put the victim in fear for their safety during one of the contacts, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown fraudster tricked a victim in the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike into sending them $37,000 in a Bitcoin scam between December 2020 and Aug. 24, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Two unknown women entered a restroom at a Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike and stole cash from inside a purse which was accidently left behind by its owner at 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 4, police said. The women then threw the purse into a trashcan and left the store, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Matthew Oliver Travitz, 34, who is homeless, was charged with felony retail theft after he was seen stealing $763.10 worth of merchandise from a Wegman’s at 2000 Crossings Boulevard at 1:52 p.m. on Aug. 21, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Andrew King, 29, of Conestoga, was charged with harassment after kicking a woman during an argument in the 3200 block of River Road at 12:01 p.m. on Aug. 21, police said. The woman sustained minor injuries to her leg, police said.

Northern Lancaster Regional police

STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED

PENN TWP.: A $20,200 2018 Nissan Rouge which had previously been reported stolen by Philadelphia police was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 10:39 a.m. on Aug. 26, police said.

PENN TWP.: A $19,995 2020 Nissan Ultima which had previously been reported stolen by Philadelphia police was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 26, police said.

PENN TWP.: A $6,650 2016 Chevrolet Malibu which had previously been reported stolen by Philadelphia police was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 10:38 a.m. on Aug. 27, police said.