East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Angelo Zeno, 26, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after he was pulled over for a traffic violation in the 700 block of North Reading Road on Aug. 23, at 1:24 a.m., police said. Zeno had a blood alcohol content of 0.11%, police said.

East Hempfield police

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Two mountain bikes, a Haro and a Trek worth a combined $970, were reported stolen from an unsecured garage in the 200 block of Broad Street between Aug. 5 and 21, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Ryan Hostetter, 40, of Lancaster was cited after an Aug. 19 incident at Turkey Hill, 901 Nissley Road, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jose A. Morales, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of DUI and a summary traffic violation in connection with a June 27 one-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Columbia Ave., police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A purple Bliss bicycle worth $515 was reported stolen from a yard in the 300 block of Wissler Way late on Aug. 20, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A blue Yamaha motorcycle worth $800 was reported stolen from a carport in the 200 block of Lania Drive overnight Aug. 20 into 21, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A blue Dynacraft bicycle and a black and gray Razer electric bicycle worth $480 were reported stolen from a porch in the 200 block of Lania Drive early Aug. 22, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A viola worth $400 was reported taken from a storage room at Rohrerstown Elementary School, 2200 Noll Dr., between March 13 and Aug. 21, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Tools worth $8,343 were reported taken from a locked construction trailer in the 600 block of Stony Battery Road between Aug. 21 and 24, police said.

Lancaster City police

PERSONS NOT TO POSSESS FIREARM, DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER: Bryson Nehemiah Flowers, 25, of Lancaster, was arrested Aug. 25 and jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail on two counts of person not to possess firearms, six counts of possessing controlled substances with intent to deliver, and one count each of firearm not to be carried without a license, possessing drug paraphernalia and a stop sign violation. Police said they did a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving in the 300 block of South Ann Street, saw a handgun on the floor, and found a backpack with substances suspected to be heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, powder cocaine, oxycodone and alprazolam, plus a rifle in the trunk. Flowers is prohibited from owning, possessing or transporting any firearm, according to police.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Minelly M. Valentin-Vega, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after she exited her vehicle in the middle of traffic on Aug. 18 at 5:38 p.m. on Chester Road near Lititz Pike and began to hit the window of another vehicle while yelling and cursing, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Lauren Marie Rosario, 36, of Landisville, was charged with driving under the influence after police said she was the driver of a crash that happened on Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Harrisburg Pike at 11:58 p.m. Rosario admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the crash but refused chemical testing, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY: Royal M. Marti, 25, and Charles A. Weber, 22, both of the first block of West Market Street in York, were cited after an Aug. 6 incident at North Plum and Water Streets, police said.

Northwest Lancaster County Regional police

AQUIRING A PRESCRIPTION BY FRAUD

WEST DONEGAL TWP.: Adam Kirkman, 27, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with a felony count of identity theft and two misdemeanors after officers with Northwest Lancaster County Regional police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office say that he was passing fraudulent prescriptions at the South Market Street Giant in Elizabethtown on Aug. 25. Kirkman was arrested while trying to pickup the prescription, police said. He is in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail, according to court documents.