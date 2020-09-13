Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Suleymi Z. Rivera-Sanchez, 21, and Ilem M. Lopez, 35, both of Lancaster, were charged after an early morning fight Sept. 4 on Baron Drive, police reported.

THEFTS

LANCASTER TWP.: Sometime on Sept. 4 or 5 someone stole a Trek Marlin 5 bicycle and a speaker with a combined value of $1,020 from the back patio of a home in the 200 block of North President Avenue, police reported.

MANHEIM TWP.: Sometime around 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 8 someone stole an aluminum brake and saw horses with a combined worth of $4,000 from Aspen Home Improvements, 2653 Lititz Pike, police reported.

THEFT CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Jessica Lynn Martin, 35, of Lancaster, was charged after police said she stole $316 worth of merchandise July 11 from the Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MANHEIM TWP.: Amanda Jean Haupt, 29, of Lancaster, was charged after police said she stole $210 worth of merchandise July 28 from the Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike.

Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT:

COLUMBIA: Janet Faye Hennessey, 59, of Columbia, was charged after a 10:43 p.m. incident Sept. 1 in the 400 block of Locust Street, police reported.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Keegan Scott Sangrey, 25, and Stacy L. Reisinger, 40, both of Columbia, were each charged with simple assault after a 4:15 p.m. incident July 5 in the 300 block of South Third Street, police reported.