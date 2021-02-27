Ephrata policeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EPHRATA: Adam L. Helman, 27, of New Holland, was charged with aggravated assault for attempting to fight with officers after he was arrested on Feb. 25 at 3:30 a.m., police said. Helman was kicking at officers, grabbing at officers and spitting at officers, police said. He was initially arrested for loitering and prowling around multiple homes in the 100 block of Henn Avenue, police said.
EPHRATA TWP.: Glenn C. Myers, 31, of Ephrata, was charged with aggravated assault after he fought with officers who were responding to a request for assistance call shortly after 6 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 100 block of Heritage Road, police reported.
Columbia Borough policeBURGLARY
COLUMBIA: Alexis Joel Ramos, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary, stalking, simple assault and theft after a 2:30 a.m. incident Jan. 29 in the 800 block of Locust Street, police reported.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
THEFT
WARWICK TWP.: Just before 7 p.m. Feb. 16 two men took $159 worth of beer from the Giant grocery store at 1008 Lititz Pike, then left in a green Honda Civic, police reported.