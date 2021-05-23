Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

MANHEIM TWP.: James William Swayne, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after approaching and communicating with a person with whom he was not allowed to have contact in the 200 block of Lincoln Street at 7:53 p.m. on May 18, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Franky J. Camacho, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after a physical fight with another person in the Villa Nova parking lot at 1320 Harrisburg Pike at 2:15 a.m. on May 15, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Edwin Perez Jr., 51, of Reading, was charged with driving under the influence and a drug charge after crashing his vehicle at Route 222 at mile marker 33.8 at 7:43 p.m. on April 18, police said. Perez had THC and cocaine in his system, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Abraham Morant Jr., 46, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle at Jake Landis Road and Butter Road at 10:56 p.m. on April 23, police said. Morant had a BAC of 0.142%, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Eva Raquel Torres, 36, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing her vehicle in the 1700 block of Wabank Road at 7:09 p.m. on April 30, police said. Torres had a BAC of 0.109%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Kaylee Marie Sawyer, 18, of York, was charged with driving under the influence, false identification to law enforcement and underage drinking after striking a curb at Route 30 west near mile market 265.1 at 12:10 a.m. on May 18, police said. Sawyer, whose blood test results are still pending, provided a false name and date of birth to officers, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Diana L. Wendler, 56, who is homeless, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after grabbing and punching another person during an argument inside a Sheetz at 3205 Lititz Pike at 4:32 p.m. on May 16, police said. Wendler’s actions caused a disturbance inside the store, alarming others, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Ashley N. Thorne, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after yelling at another person and knocking over a beer can during a domestic dispute at a residence in the 1700 block of Judie Lane at 11:49 p.m. on May 16, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Carrie Jean Almodovar, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after punching another person in the face in the 200 block of Second Lock Road at 7 p.m. on May 17, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

WARWICK TWP.: Daniel Nicolaus Guse, 45, of Lititz, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after throwing items and yelling at people inside a Giant at 1008 Lititz Pike at 1 p.m. on May 18, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A $31,000 2019 Ford Cargo T250 van that had previously been reported stolen to Philadelphia police was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 12:05 p.m. on May 20, police said.

Pequea Township police

TRESPASS

PEQUEA: Nathan Jones, 20, of Conestoga, was charged with trespass by motor vehicle after he was seen riding a dirt bike on a baseball field at Silver Mine Park at 200 Silvermine Road at 12:30 p.m. on May 19, police said. Surveillance cameras were placed at the park after authorities began investigating numerous incidents of vehicles damaging the park grounds, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

AKRON: Willie Camacho, 57, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after crashing his vehicle at North 7th Street and North 9th Street at 8:36 p.m. on May 12, police said. Camacho denied to provide a blood sample, police said.

WEST EARL TWP.: Alex Willard Mast, 42, of East Hempfield, was charged with driving under the influence, a drug charge and various traffic offenses after crashing into another vehicle in the first block of North State Street at 10:23 a.m. on May 16, police said. Mast’s vehicle became stuck in the front yard of a residence along the roadway, nearly striking a house in the process, police said. Mast, who is awaiting the results of a blood sample, failed multiple field sobriety tests, police said.