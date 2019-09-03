Lititz Borough police
THEFT
LITITZ: Golf clubs were reported stolen from a garage in the first block of South Broad Street overnight Aug. 22 into 23.
LITITZ: A bicycle was reported stolen from a front porch in the 300 block of South Broad Street in the days before Aug. 27.
LITITZ: On Aug. 25, a passenger side mirror was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the first block of North Sturgis Lane.
Manheim Township police
HARASSMENT
MANHEIM TWP.: Edwin S. Rosa, 34, of Lancaster, was cited Aug. 28 after he reportedly struck a person in the head and kicked the person in the groin in the 900 block of North Queen Street, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
MANHEIM TWP.: Anthony DeJesus, 23, of Lititz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Aug. 31 following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Lititz Pike for a window tint violation, police said. They reported a search of his vehicle turned up items including 20 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, $896 in cash and three baggies containing a small amount of cocaine. Court records show he is being held in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
ROBBERY
MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown male fled Santander Bank at 1677 Oregon Pike with money following a robbery at 1:08 p.m. Aug. 30 and investigation continues, police said.
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified male with a knife approached a party in the 500 block of Cobblestone Lane about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 1, threatened to stab people and was last seen walking south on Cobblestone Lane, police said.
THEFT
MANHEIM TWP. : Someone broke the windows of two vehicles parked at Universal Athletic Club at 2323 Oregon Pike on Aug. 29 and took a purse and backpack and their contents for a total loss estimated at $1,626, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Two women entered Scrubs & Beyond at 850 Plaza Boulevard on Aug. 31, tried to pay for 11 pairs of scrubs using fraudulent gift cards and then fled without paying after employees questioned the cards, for a total loss of $295, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Two people entered an unlocked car in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Judie Lane on Aug. 31, removed a speaker box and three pairs of sneakers, then fled when confronted by the vehicle owner, for a total loss of $810, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
FIREARMS
PENN TWP.: Ethan Ryan Bruckhart, 20, of Rexmont, was charged Aug. 30 with firearms not to be carried without a license, prohibited offensive weapon, possessing drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana, and driving with an expired registration following a traffic stop, police said.
THEFT
PENN TWP.: Danielle Marie Yeagley, 37, of Manheim, was charged with theft Aug. 30 after she reportedly removed $394.58 from a cash register at Weis Markets, 75 Doe Run Road, while employed by the store, police said.
WARWICK TWP.: Tevon MacArthur Robinson, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with theft after he was identifed as the person who took three cartons of cigarettes from Rothsville Mini Mart at 210 Main Street without paying on May 8 while the cashier was distracted, police said.