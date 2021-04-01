East Hempfield police

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Corey Kennell, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by deception after voiding sales and keeping $400 in cash from a Turkey Hill at 1503 Columbia Avenue where he was employed between June 2020 and Feb. 24, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown suspect removed a $400 sign from Outfitters Ski Shop at 2221 Marietta Avenue sometime between March 26 and March 28, police said.

TRESPASS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joseph Flinchbaugh, 41, of Columbia, was charged with defiant trespass after he was found at Largo of Lancaster at 3051 Columbia Avenue at 8:18 a.m. on March 26, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

BURGLARY

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: More than 1,200 feet of copper piping was cut and removed from the Lancaster Family Resort at 2350 Lincoln Highway East sometime between March 6 and March 8, police said. The suspect was seen driving away in a white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, police said.

Lititz Borough police

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

LITITZ: A vehicle driven by a 64-year-old woman struck a pedestrian as it was backing out of a parking space in the first block of South Cedar Street at 5:44 p.m. on March 29, police said. No one was injured in the collision, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: Dominick Mummaw, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after using a tire iron to strike the windshield of a vehicle in the 1400 block of East King Street at 4:13 p.m. on March 23, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Matthew John Smith, 59, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle in the 100 block of Rider Avenue at 3:53 p.m. on March 25 while driving with a BAC of 0.191%, police said.

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

MANHEIM TWP.: Laryssa Lynn Horner, 30, of York, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and driving under the influence after crashing her vehicle on Route 283 West at mile marker 2 at 11:31 p.m. on March 6, police said. Horner, who had a BAC of 0.185%, had a 3-year-old passenger in her vehicle, police said.

PROHIBITED OFFENSIVE WEAPONS

LANCASTER TWP.: Donte L. McKinney, 28, of Mountville, was charged with prohibited offensive weapons and two other charges after officers found a pair of brass knuckles in his vehicle during a traffic stop for a broken taillight in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue at 12:28 a.m. on March 24, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief entered a vehicle in the 900 block of Louise Avenue and stole a gym bag and contents valued at $1,475 sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 17, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A 16-year-old was charged with eight counts of theft from a motor vehicle and a drug charge after he was seen trying door handles of vehicles parked in the 1000 block of Helen Avenue at 1:17 p.m. on March 23, police said. The boy was determined to have entered eight vehicles, taking $715 worth of property, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown thief stole a 2011 Ford Fusion that was parked on Montrose Avenue sometime during the night of March 24-25, police said. The $6,530 vehicle, which had been unlocked with the keys left in the center console, was later recovered in Columbia after it was involved in a crash, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Two unidentified men entered four unlocked vehicles in the 1000 block of Edgemoor Court, stealing a Ford Escape that had a spare key sitting in the center console, at 3:47 a.m. on March 27, police said. The $3,000 vehicle was later recovered in Upper Leacock Township, police said.