Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A 1970 Sylvan Pontoon Boat and a 1988 Sun-Tracker trailer were stolen from a storage facility in the 300 block of North 2nd Street sometime between Labor Day and Feb. 4, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

ASSAULT

DENVER: Ezekiel Daniel Sanderful, 28, of Denver, was charged with assault, strangulation, harassment and terroristic threats after assaulting a six-month pregnant woman in the first block of Reinholds Road on Jan. 28, police said.

BURGLARY

DENVER: Jamais F. Hernandez, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and harassment after breaking into a residence in the 2100 block of Kramer Road, assaulting a woman inside and stealing her vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, police said. Hernandez remains at large, police said.

DUI

DENVER: Wilbert Vega, 38, of Denver, was charged with DUI after he was pulled over for nearly colliding head-on with a police officer, police said. Vega, who was driving with a suspended license from a previous DUI, had a BAC of .117%, police said.

REAMSTOWN: Barbara Boles, 46, of Stevens, was charged with DUI after being pulled over in the 100 block of North Reamstown Road on Jan. 23 with a BAC of .203%, police said.

EPHRATA: Aleh Rybaltouski, 41, of Ephrata, was charged with DUI after crashing his vehicle into an embankment in the 700 block of North Reading Road on Jan. 25 while driving with a BAC of .272%, police said.

STEVENS: Barbara Boles, 46, of Stevens, was charged with two counts of DUI and a traffic summary after she was pulled over in the 100 block of North Reamstown Road at 1:56 a.m. on Jan. 23 with a BAC of .20%, police said.

Ephrata police

ASSAULT

EPHRATA: Melinda Louise Slauenwhite, 39 of Ephrata, was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault after taking part in an altercation in the first block of North Church Street at 4:38 a.m. on Feb. 7, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: Brian Nathan Lupo, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary and harassment after refusing to leave a residence in the 900 block of East King Street at around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, police said. Lupo entered an altercation with the homeowner, damaging several items in the process, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: A total of five vehicles in the 1300 block of Lititz Pike, the first block of Citation Lane and the 500 block of Airport Road had their windows smashed and valuables stolen from inside between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Feb. 4, police said. Credit and debit cards taken from the vehicles were used to make fraudulent purchases totaling $5,350, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Alvina P. Barnes, 52, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of retail theft after she was seen taking $116.83 worth of merchandise from a Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike at 3:34 p.m. on Jan. 26 and $223.49 worth of merchandise from a Giant Food Store at 1360 Columbia Avenue at 1:52 p.m. on Jan. 31, police said.

New Holland police

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EARL TWP.: Wilbur George Wentzel, 67, of Ephrata, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, two counts of accidents involving damage to attended property and a summary traffic offense after side-swiping a vehicle in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue at around 4:55 a.m. on Jan. 27 and driving away, police said. Wentzel had attempted to pass the vehicle in a road rage-related incident and scraped it before losing control of his own vehicle and striking the side of a house, causing minor damage, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

HARASSMENT

PENN TWP.: Skye Elizabeth Oster, 19, of Manheim, was charged with harassment after hitting a person in the face while trespassing in the 300 block of White Oak Road just after 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 9, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

LEOLA: Nicholas A. Perez, 23, of Leola, was charged with two counts of DUI and careless driving after crashing his vehicle into a house in the 300 block of Glenbrook Road just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 5, police said. Perez had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the crash and had shown signs of impairment, police said.