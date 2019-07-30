Columbia Borough Police

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

COLUMBIA: Luis Alberto Rentas, 29, of Columbia, was charged with criminal trespass after an incident July 22 in the 600 block of Walnut Street, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Brooks E. Lee, 37, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident July 22 in the 500 block of North 2nd Street, police said.

Lititz Borough Police

DUI

LITITZ: James Wesley Roth, 52, of Lititz, was charged after a vehicle stop July 27 in the 500 block of West Second Avenue, police said.

LITITZ: Constance Lynn Simmons, 52, of Lititz, was charged after a vehicle stop July 23 at North New Street and East Lincoln Avenue, police said.

Pequea Township Police

DUI

PEQUEA TWP.: Franklin Kreider, 70, of Apache Lane, was charged after a traffic stop July 9 in the 3500 block of Willow Street Pike, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

THEFT CHARGES

DRUMORE TWP.: Anthony Johnson, 19, of Quarryville, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle after he was found in possession of a stolen ATV July 26 at River and Chestnut Level roads, police said.