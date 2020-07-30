Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Debra A. Musser, 55, of Lititz, was charged with DUI and a traffic violation after an officer on June 30 saw her driving unsafely and stopped the vehicle and a blood test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .095%, police said.

FLEEING

LITITZ: Jerry Glynn Lee, 39, of New Holland, was charged with escape, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, resisting arrest, possessing drug paraphernalia, unauthorized transfer or use of registration, and driving a vehicle without valid inspection and required financial responsibility after an attempted stop July 8 on South Broad Street, police said. They reported that Lee drove north and turned onto East Lincoln Avenue, pulled into a parking area and fled on foot, and was arrested after getting stuck on a fence, then turned over to state police for an active arrest warrant.

Manheim Township police

ROBBERY

LANCASTER TWP.: Misael Anthony Roman, 36, of Lancaster, was arrested and charged with attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, simple assault, theft, criminal mischief and public drunkenness after a July 10 incident in the 500 block of Kensington Road, police said. They reported that he entered a vehicle a neighbor was sitting in and ordered her to drive; put her in a headlock and struggled with her over the keys when she refused and attempted to exit; entered a second vehicle and was forcibly removed by the neighbor's husband; and was found intoxicated when officers arrived, "sweating profusely, repeating himself, unsteady on his feet, and passed out several times."

Manor Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Scott Dow, 38, of Lancaster, was arrested and charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after he reportedly pulled a knife during a July 23 verbal domestic fight in the 1600 block of Manor Boulevard and said he would hurt the other person if the person didn't listen to him, police said. He was on state parole, according to police.

MANOR TWP.: Dayshawn Washington, 20, of Millersville, was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment after he struck a female's face during a domestic dispute July 3 in the first block of Kendes Road, causing her to fall and scrape her chin and left arm, police said.