Manheim Township police
SIMPLE ASSAULT
LANCASTER TWP.: Stephanie Mendez-Acosta, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault for attempting to attack another person two times with a knife at her home in 300 block of Yorkshire Drive on about 2 a.m. Nov. 28 a.m., police said. She never stabbed or struck the other person, police said.
DUI
LANCASTER TWP.: Brenda Kay Breen, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after she was stopped for driving after dark without her headlights on at 2:16 a.m., Nov. 23, in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.151%, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Steven T. Borja Jr., 36, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after being stopped for erratic driving on Route 30 West near New Holland Pike about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 1, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.242%, police said. That's more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%.
MANHEIM TWP.: Paul Joel Pittman, 40, of East Berlin, was charged with DUI after driving the wrong way on the off ramp on Harrisburg Pike at Route 30 about 3 a.m. Nov. 25, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.182%, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: William B. Wright, 61, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after being stopped for erratic driving and suspicion of a driver's license infraction on about 2 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike, police said. His license was suspended for a DUI conviction and his blood alcohol content was 0.111%, police said.
FLEEING POLICE
MANHEIM TWP.: Daniel S. Eldreth, 29, of Quarryville, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, DUI, driving under suspension and a traffic violation after police chased him for approximately 21/2 miles until Eldreth stopped at a parking lot on Lincoln Highway East and struck a curb, police said. Eldreth's blood alcohol content was 0.207%, police said, and his driver's license was suspended for a previous DUI.
FORGERY
MANHEIM TWP.: Wendelys Santiago-Vega, 31, of Reading, was charged with felony forgery for using counterfeit $20 bills to make two purchases at the Dollar Tree on Lititz Pike on Nov. 17, police said.
Northern Lancaster County police
DUI
WARWICK TWP.: Justin Robert Hoffman, 30, of Lititz, was charged with DUI and a traffic violation after he collided with a motorist while driving against traffic on the shoulder of Clay Road on Nov. 9, police said.
Strasburg police
DUI
STRASBURG: Steven Wagner, 59, no address given, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, driving without a license and insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle after an incident Nov. 30 in the 500 block of Historic Drive, police said.
THEFT
LANCASTER TWP.: Seria Kendia Fredericks, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after police said she was seen stealing $361.32 worth of merchandise from the Weis Markets on Millersville Pike on Nov. 27.
Mount Joy Borough police
ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD
MOUNT JOY: Jesse A.J. Forry, 40, of Marietta, was charged with three felony counts of access device fraud after he used a stolen debit card to buy $1,670 in lottery tickets on May 9, police said.
DUI
MOUNT JOY: Harold A. Lopez-Tamayo, 36, was charged with DUI after being stopped for driving without headlights about 12:30 a.m. Nov. 28, at Church Street and Grandview Circle, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.149% police said.