Manheim Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Stephanie Mendez-Acosta, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault for attempting to attack another person two times with a knife at her home in 300 block of Yorkshire Drive on about 2 a.m. Nov. 28 a.m., police said. She never stabbed or struck the other person, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Brenda Kay Breen, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after she was stopped for driving after dark without her headlights on at 2:16 a.m., Nov. 23, in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.151%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Steven T. Borja Jr., 36, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after being stopped for erratic driving on Route 30 West near New Holland Pike about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 1, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.242%, police said. That's more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

MANHEIM TWP.: Paul Joel Pittman, 40, of East Berlin, was charged with DUI after driving the wrong way on the off ramp on Harrisburg Pike at Route 30 about 3 a.m. Nov. 25, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.182%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: William B. Wright, 61, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after being stopped for erratic driving and suspicion of a driver's license infraction on about 2 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike, police said. His license was suspended for a DUI conviction and his blood alcohol content was 0.111%, police said.

FLEEING POLICE

MANHEIM TWP.: Daniel S. Eldreth, 29, of Quarryville, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, DUI, driving under suspension and a traffic violation after police chased him for approximately 21/2 miles until Eldreth stopped at a parking lot on Lincoln Highway East and struck a curb, police said. Eldreth's blood alcohol content was 0.207%, police said, and his driver's license was suspended for a previous DUI.

FORGERY

MANHEIM TWP.: Wendelys Santiago-Vega, 31, of Reading, was charged with felony forgery for using counterfeit $20 bills to make two purchases at the Dollar Tree on Lititz Pike on Nov. 17, police said.

Northern Lancaster County police

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Justin Robert Hoffman, 30, of Lititz, was charged with DUI and a traffic violation after he collided with a motorist while driving against traffic on the shoulder of Clay Road on Nov. 9, police said.

Strasburg police

DUI

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

STRASBURG: Steven Wagner, 59, no address given, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, driving without a license and insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle after an incident Nov. 30 in the 500 block of Historic Drive, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Seria Kendia Fredericks, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after police said she was seen stealing $361.32 worth of merchandise from the Weis Markets on Millersville Pike on Nov. 27.

Mount Joy Borough police

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

MOUNT JOY: Jesse A.J. Forry, 40, of Marietta, was charged with three felony counts of access device fraud after he used a stolen debit card to buy $1,670 in lottery tickets on May 9, police said.

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Harold A. Lopez-Tamayo, 36, was charged with DUI after being stopped for driving without headlights about 12:30 a.m. Nov. 28, at Church Street and Grandview Circle, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.149% police said.