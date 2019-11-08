Columbia police
ASSAULT
COLUMBIA: A man told police two men sliced his left forearm with a knife while he was walking in the 300 block of North Third Street about 9 p.m. Oct. 23, then got into an older black car and drove away, police said. Police ask anyone with information to call 717-684-7735, or text "LANCS" to 847411.
DRUG CHARGES
COLUMBIA: Erin Michelle Goines, 37, of Columbia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after drug paraphernalia containing heroin and methamphetamine was found in her bedroom on Nov. 5 in the 900 block of Locust Street, police said.
HARASSMENT
COLUMBIA: Christopher Michael Barton, 46, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after an incident in the 300 block of North Second Street on Oct. 24 at 11:07 p.m., police said.
COLUMBIA: Travis Bosley, 19, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after an incident in the 300 block of Linden Street about 9:45 a.m. Oct. 29, police said.
East Lampeter Township police
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Alex Fitzgibbons, of Mount Joy, was charged with attempted burglary, theft and criminal mischief for breaking a window at Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, then stealing a car from Superior Homes, 2187 Lincoln Highway East, the night of Nov. 5, police said.
Lititz police
ANIMAL NEGLECT
LITITZ: Emily R. Hummel, 47, of Enola, was charged with animal neglect after leaving a dog locked in her vehicle for more than 20 minutes in 75-degree weather on Oct. 10 in the first block of East Main Street, police said.
DUI
LITITZ: David Freeman Bonadio, 47, of Lititz, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and traffic violations after police stopped him about 1 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 500 block of South Cedar Street, police said. His blood alcohol content was .194%, police said.
THEFT
LITITZ: Nicholas Tricarico, 29, of Lititz, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after he refused to return a firearm to another person on Oct. 16, police said. He was arrested the next day in the 100 block of East Front Street, police said.
VANDALISM
LITITZ: Jessica Lorin Catherson, 28, of Lititz, was charged with institutional vandalism after kicking a camera inside a police vehicle about 2:49 a.m. Oct. 15, police said. Damage exceeded $500, police said.
Manheim Township police
THEFT
MANHEIM TWP.: Pamela Sue Tipton, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after stealing about $228 worth of merchandise from the Fruitville Pike Walmart on Nov. 1 at 2:36 p.m., police said.
West Lampeter Township police
DUI
WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Eric Fritz, 42, of Strasburg, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for a traffic violation about 2 a.m. Oct. 20 at Lampeter and Millport roads, police said.