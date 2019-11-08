Columbia police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: A man told police two men sliced his left forearm with a knife while he was walking in the 300 block of North Third Street about 9 p.m. Oct. 23, then got into an older black car and drove away, police said. Police ask anyone with information to call 717-684-7735, or text "LANCS" to 847411.

DRUG CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Erin Michelle Goines, 37, of Columbia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after drug paraphernalia containing heroin and methamphetamine was found in her bedroom on Nov. 5 in the 900 block of Locust Street, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Christopher Michael Barton, 46, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after an incident in the 300 block of North Second Street on Oct. 24 at 11:07 p.m., police said.

COLUMBIA: Travis Bosley, 19, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after an incident in the 300 block of Linden Street about 9:45 a.m. Oct. 29, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Alex Fitzgibbons, of Mount Joy, was charged with attempted burglary, theft and criminal mischief for breaking a window at Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, then stealing a car from Superior Homes, 2187 Lincoln Highway East, the night of Nov. 5, police said.

Lititz police

ANIMAL NEGLECT

LITITZ: Emily R. Hummel, 47, of Enola, was charged with animal neglect after leaving a dog locked in her vehicle for more than 20 minutes in 75-degree weather on Oct. 10 in the first block of East Main Street, police said.

DUI

LITITZ: David Freeman Bonadio, 47, of Lititz, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and traffic violations after police stopped him about 1 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 500 block of South Cedar Street, police said. His blood alcohol content was .194%, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: Nicholas Tricarico, 29, of Lititz, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after he refused to return a firearm to another person on Oct. 16, police said. He was arrested the next day in the 100 block of East Front Street, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

VANDALISM

LITITZ: Jessica Lorin Catherson, 28, of Lititz, was charged with institutional vandalism after kicking a camera inside a police vehicle about 2:49 a.m. Oct. 15, police said. Damage exceeded $500, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Pamela Sue Tipton, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after stealing about $228 worth of merchandise from the Fruitville Pike Walmart on Nov. 1 at 2:36 p.m., police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Eric Fritz, 42, of Strasburg, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for a traffic violation about 2 a.m. Oct. 20 at Lampeter and Millport roads, police said.