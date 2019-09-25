Columbia police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Robert M. Stefano, 50, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after incidents Sept. 12, 13 and 14 in the 100 Block of North Sixth Street, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Courtney Esbenshade, 33, of Akron, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after a single-vehicle crash about 2 a.m. Sept. 11 near Columbia Avenue and Westbrook Drive, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A pink gazing ball and cement stand, valued at $130, were reported stolen between Sept. 5-17 from yard in the 1700 block of Wheatland Avenue, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: John Leigh Zurcher, 59, was charged with simple assault after he punched a person in the face several times, causing cuts, swelling and a broken nose, during a fight at a home in the 900 block of North Queen Street, about 9:40 p.m. Monday, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Hector Ramos, 60, homeless, was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment arrest after he was fighting about 11:05 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Janet Avenue, police said. Ramos punched a person in the head once and kicked them in the stomach twice during the fight and when officers arrived, Ramos pulled away from them and flailed his arms, police said. He also wrapped his legs around a railing, until four officers were able to get Ramos into the police car and once inside, he kicked the windows and doors, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Six unlocked vehicles were entered overnight Sunday to Monday and items taken on Hess Boulevard and Sunrise Avenue, police said. Power tools and hand tools were also stolen from a carport on Sunrise, police reported. Losses totaling about $420, police said.

Manor Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANOR TWP.: Jose Angle Alvarado, 30, of Passey Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and vehicle violations after police stopped him about 11:20 p.m. Sept. 16 on Stone Mill Road and smelled marijuana, police said.

Millersville police

THEFT

MILLERSVILLE: Michael Root, 37, of Ephrata, was charged with seven counts each of theft and loitering, two counts of access device fraud and three counts of identity theft after stealing items from unlocked vehicles on Hillview Avenue and University Drive between Sept. 5-19, police said. A laptop valued at $2,000 and credit cards he used at various places were stolen, police said.