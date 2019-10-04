East Cocalico Township police

FRAUD

DENVER: Javen T. Jackson, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with access device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy after he and another person took a wallet from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of North 6th street on May 13, and used the $70 cash and several bank cards to make purchases totaling $112.94, police said. Charges are pending for the other person.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: A rock was thrown through the windshield of a vehicle parked in the 1600 block Chadwick Circle between 11:11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, police said. Loss estimated $250.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Serena A. Gabriel, 21, of the 800 block Pleasure Road, was charged with harassment after she ripped a gold chain from the person's neck, hit them in the back of the head, shoved them and stood in their path as tried to leave her home about 4:10 p.m. Oct. 2, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Richard Eugene Davenport, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he hit a person in the face, giving them a bloody nose, as they were driving about 8 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 2300 block Oregon Pike, police said.

ROBBERY

EAST PETERSBURG: A man robbed Turkey Hill, 5959 Main Street, about 5:30 a.m. Sept. 28 and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The man said he had a gun, approached a clerk, took hold of her hands, and demanded cash, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Marilee R. Smeltzer, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after punching a person in the face four times about 10 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 1200 block of Atkins Avenue, police said.

SOLICITING

MANHEIM TWP.: Lawrence E. Bartee, Jr., 19, of Lancaster, was charged with soliciting without a permit Oct. 1 in the 1000 block Whitemarsh Drive, police said. Bartee had been stopped hours prior and warned for the same offense, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: A video game console, valued at $180, was reported stolen between 2:40-3 p.m. Oct. 2 from a home in the 3000 block of Aster Lane, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A person's wallet was stolen from Panera Bread about 3:10 p.m. Oct. 2 and their credit and debit cards used to make about $9,774 charges, police said.

VEHICLE THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: A 2008 Mercury Mariner SUV was reported stolen Oct. 1-2 from the 600 block Wyncroft Lane and later recovered in Lancaster city, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A 2019 Hyundai Elantra sedan was reported stolen between 11:30 a.m. and 1:26 p.m. Oct. 2 from the parking lot of Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Blvd. police said. Loss estimated $16,000.

Manor Township police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MANOR TWP.: Aziijah Sweeney, 36, was charged with aggravated assault after police responded to a residence on Rembrandt Drive for a domestic dispute on Sept. 22, at 2:28 p.m., police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Jack Christopher Ward, 26, of Leola, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped him Sept. 30 in the 900 block of West Main Street, police said. His blood-alcohol content of 0.15%, police said.

State police

BURGLARY

SALISBURY TWP.: A garage was broken into between Sept. 20 -23 in the 5800 block of Meadville Road, police said. Two Dewalt saws, drill bits and a Honda generator were stolen. Loss estimated at $1,775.

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Thomas Kostingo, 56, of New Holland, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for an expired registration about 12:49 a.m. Oct. 2 on Division Highway near Patchwork Lane, police said. Kostingo was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

DRUMORE TWP.: Cody Nickel, 31, of Peach Bottom, was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia after police arrested him on a warrant Sept. 9 in the 1500 block of Slate Hill Road, police said.