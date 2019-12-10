Columbia police

DRUG CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Autumn Rose Flowers, 32, of Columbia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia after police found the items on her Nov. 27 in the 300 block of North Second Street, police said.

STRANGULATION

COLUMBIA: Ismael DeJesus-Maldonado, 42, of Columbia, was charged with strangulation and assault after an incident Nov. 28 in the 500 block of Manor Street, police said.

Lancaster police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: Marc Anthony Nazario, 20, of the 1000 block of North Duke Street, was charged with burglary, theft and related charges after he was seen coming out of the front door a home in the 700 block of George Street with a pillowcase of item from inside on Nov. 20, police said.

LANCASTER: A resident of the 600 block of Lafayette Street reported someone stole a PlayStation 4 from her apartment between 8-8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, police said.

LANCASTER: A resident of the first block of Green Street reported someone stole a Google Chromebook computer, two matching 10 karat gold thin chain bracelets and one silver and black thin chain bracelet sometime Dec. 4 from her home in the first block of Green Street, police said.

DRUG/MOTOR VEHICLE VIOLATIONS

LANCASTER: Jeffrey Rodriguez, 36, of the 500 block of East Strawberry Street, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension DUI related and a traffic violation after he was stopped Nov. 15 in the 500 block of East Strawberry Street, police said.

LANCASTER: Anthony C. Ford, 26, of the 200 block South Ann Street, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia and a traffic violation after a stop about 1:25 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 600 block of First Street, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Holly Anne Smith, 46, of the 300 block West Orange Street, was charged with simple assault after threatening a person with scissors, a knife and a frying pan at her home about 12:50 a.m. Nov. 20, police said.

LANCASTER: Elieser Rosado-Santana, 36, of the 1000 block Calvert Lane, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, criminal trespass and public drunkenness after punching a person in the face while displaying a handgun about 7 p.m. Nov 21 in the 1000 block Calvert Lane, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A person reported someone stole his trailer between Oct. 19-Nov. 26 from the 100 block of Reddy Lane, police said.

LANCASTER: Nikaila Jean Halterman, 18, of the 200 block of Rim Road, Elizabethtown, and a juvenile male were charged with retail theft after removing the tags from items and putting them in shopping bags Nov. 30 at Kohls, 1135 Park City Center, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Manheim Township police

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Ronald C. Lefever, 66, of Lititz, PA, was charged with violating the dog law after his dog, which was running loose, bit another dog Dec. 7 at Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Jerald R. Salmon, 58, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was charged with DUI after police found him unconscious about 12:45 a.m. Dec. 8 on Route 30 West at Lititz Pike, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.107%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Gloribel Lozano, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after she was stopped for erratic driving about 1:37 a.m. Dec. 7 on Harrisburg Pike at Route 30 West, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.148%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Stephen J. Hauck, 61, of Lititz, was charged with DUI after crashing about 8:37 p.m. Dec. 6 on Golf Drive at Lititz Pike, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.083%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Zachary T. Young, 26, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with DUI after he was stopped while driving on a flat tire about 9 p.m. Nov. 9 on North President Avenue at West Clay Street, police said. Police found an open bottle of rum in his vehicle. is blood alcohol content was 0.139%, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jared Marshall Platt, 26, of Leola, was charged with three counts of simple assault after attacking three people about 2:55 a.m. Nov. 28 at a home in the 500 block of Pleasure Road, police said.