East Lampeter Township police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Frederick Sisneros, 48, of Leola, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and DUI after an incident Dec. 15 at the police station in which he hit an officer in the face, police said.

Ephrata police

FLEEING POLICE

EPHRATA: Michael T. Nagle, 44, of Adamstown, was charged with fleeing police after a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Main Street on Oct. 21, police said. He was driving 54 mph in a 25 mph zone and fled when police tried to stop him, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EPHRATA: Matthew J. Bence, 36, of Ephrata, was charged with simple assault after a fight with an acquaintance, police said.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Arturo Martinez-Montanez, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he hit another person with his hand at the Waffle House on Dillerville Road on Oct. 5, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: William W. Hohenadel, 56, was charged with harassment after he pinned another person to the ground, pushed and hit them in the head in the 600 block of Janet Avenue on Dec. 14, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Lisa A. Faltine, 58, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after she was stopped for erratic driving on West Roseville Road on Dec. 14, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.289%, more than three times the legal limit, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Joshua Thomas Huber, 36, of Elizabethtown, was charged with DUI after a complaint of erratic driving on Chester Road at Lititz Pike on Nov. 16. Testing showed THC in his blood, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

State police

HARASSMENT

CONESTOGA TWP.: Devin Yake, 23, of Pequea, was charged with harassment following a domestic argument with a 23-year-old person on Kendig Road on Aug. 27, police said.

MARTIC TWP.: Mikhayla Frances Perez, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment following a domestic incident in the 600 block of Martic Heights Drive on Dec. 11, police said.

STRANGULATION

FULTON TWP.: William Groff, 29, of Peach Bottom, was charged with strangulation after a domestic incident with a 35-year-old woman on Robert Fulton Highway.