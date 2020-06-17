Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Sherry Lynn Mumma, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault after she assaulted a staff member at Lancaster General Hospital at 6:55 p.m. June 9. police said.

LANCASTER: Kathy Burkholder, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after police were told that she punched another woman five times after an argument turned physical in the 200 block of West Vine Street at 8:14 p.m. June 3, police said.

LANCASTER: Matthew Raeford, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after a person reported to police that Raeford grabbed a baseball bat from his vehicle and held it in a threatening manner as he walked back toward a residence in the 500 block of East King Street after an argument around 7:47 p.m. June 4, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Ryan Paul Paraschos, 29, of Millersville, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found him “slumped over” to the side while his vehicle was running in the 100 block of South Centerville Road at 4:02 p.m. May 24, police said. Officers believed Paraschos had heroin, police said. Additional charges are pending as police wait for the results of a chemical blood test, police said.

