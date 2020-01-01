Columbia police
DRUG CHARGES
COLUMBIA: Dana R. Panyanouvong, 39, of Columbia, was charged after police responded to an indecent exposure complaint and found Panyanouvong, who had two outstanding warrants, sitting on a bench. During a search, officers found three used hypodermic syringes, a blue glassline packet with heroin residue and electronic incapacitation device on Dec. 13 in the 600 block of Walnut Street, police said.
ASSAULT
COLUMBIA: Jordan Danielle Zeplin, 26, of Columbia, was charged with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and simple assault on Dec. 22 in the 100 block of Third Street, police said.
Lancaster police
ASSAULT
LANCASTER: Matthew Randal Lawrence, 36, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged after he assaulted the employee of Sunoco Gas Station, 111 West Orange Street on Dec. 29, police said.
LANCASTER: Brianna Lease-Baltozer, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after a physical altercation with another woman Dec. 15 in the 400 block of East Orange Street, police said.
LANCASTER: Alejandro Cartagena, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and intimidation Dec. 11 in the 600 block of Almanac Avenue, police said.
Manheim Township police
DRUG CHARGES
MANHEIM TWP.: Taylor Devault Brooks, 28, of Strasburg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found with five hypodermic needles and a spoon Dec. 27 in the 1500 block of Fellowship Drive, police said.
ASSAULT
LANCASTER TWP.: Nevin Quest Estevez, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and simple assault after he punched a person in the face and then pointed a handgun at the person on Dec. 11 in the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle. When a police officer responded to the scene, marijuana was also found, police said.
THEFT/DRUG CHARGES
LANCASTER TWP.: Jerry Vazquez-Galarza, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with 14 counts of retail theft and stealing a total of $877.30 worth of products on 14 different occasions from Giant Food Store at 1360 Columbia Avenue from Nov. 5-22, police said. Vazquez-Glarza was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after fleeing from police and abandoning a backpack containing five hypodermic needs and multiple gassline baggies on Dec. 1, police said.
West Hempfield police
DUI
MOUNT JOY: Zachary Tyler Young, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI and recklessly endangering another person after a traffic stop on Dec. 19 on Marietta Avenue, police said.