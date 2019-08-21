Columbia Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Michael J. Brittain, 36, of Wrightsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a disturbance call and found him acting strange about 9:55 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 400 block of Cherry Street, police said. Police found a syringe and six packets stamped "OBEY" in his pants, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Donald E. Forsythe, 33, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after an incident about 9:35 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, police said.

East Earl Township police

DRUG CHARGES

EAST EARL TWP.: Seth Wilson Strausser, 20, of North Church Street, Narvon, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, methamphetamine, vaping cartridges and edible gummies containing THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation after he was stopped for running a red light about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at Main Street and Weaverland Valley Road, police said.

Ephrata police

STRANGULATION

EPHRATA: Misael Falcon, 37, of James Ave, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after he choked and punched a person early Aug. 20 inside a home in the 1000 block of James Avenue, police said.

Lancaster police

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, STRANGULATION

LANCASTER: Robert Jesus Medina, 50, of the 700 block of Rockland Street, was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and terroristic threats after he choked a woman, put a knife to her throat and told a person he was on the phone with that he was going to kill the woman about 12:40 a.m. Aug. 20 at his home, police said.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Douglas James Quayle, 51, Lancaster, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after he pulled a 10-foot "authorized parking only" sign from the ground and hit a man and a woman in the face with it about 2:50 a.m. Aug. 20 at North Prince and West Walnut streets, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Robert F. Bell, 80, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence after he crashed he vehicle July 27 on Keller Avenue at Lititz Pike, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.108%, police said.