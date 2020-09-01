East Cocalico Township police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Keith Richard Herber II, 29, of Stevens, was charged with aggravated assault and harassment after a report that he broke a person's collarbone during a July 25 domestic incident in the 100 block of North Reamstown Road, police said. Then he was charged with witness intimidation and stalking after an Aug. 14 report that he violated a protection from abuse order by sending social media and text messages, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Eric L. Meeker, 29, of Boyertown, was charged with possessing 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, 0.6 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after they were found in his vehicle Aug. 3 in the Turkey Hill parking lot at 2501 North Reading Road, where he had been found sleeping, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Tonya Louise Diaz, 44, of Reinholds, was charged with two counts of DUI and disregarding traffic lane. Police said they stopped her vehicle Aug. 27 in the first block of West Swartzville Road after getting a report of a reckless driver and seeing her swerve, and a breath test showed her blood alcohol content was 0.231%.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Michael K. Ulysse, 28, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without authorization after his vehicle hit a telephone pole Aug. 20 in the first block of East Swartzville Road, police said. They reported he was slurring, had constricted pupils and declined a blood test, and that they found 1.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and three clonazepam pills in his vehicle.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Kenneth Lee Roth, 63, of Denver, was charged with two counts of DUI and disregarding traffic lane after his vehicle went off the first block of Denver Road, slid down and embankment and landed in a yard Aug. 17, police said. They reported a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.252%.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Tabitha Dietrich, 46, of Denver, was charged with two counts of DUI and disregarding traffic lane after an Aug. 12 traffic stop in the 2200 block of North Reading Road and a breath test that showed her blood alcohol content was 0.191%, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Maureen F. Franzen, 53, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and careless driving after a July 9 crash in the 2000 block of North Reading Road, police said. They reported that she failed to stop for backed-up traffic and hit a vehicle, injuring herself and the driver of that vehicle, and that a blood test showed she was under the influence of multiple drug categories including stimulants, depressants and narcotic analgesics.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Justin Lee Horning, 30, of Denver, was charged with two counts of DUI, disregarding traffic lane and a stop sign violation after he drove into a yard in the 100 block of Brunners Grove Road on July 1 and hit a boulder, rolling the vehicle, police said. They reported that a breath tests showed his blood alcohol content was 0.222%.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Tabitha Dietrich, 46, of Denver, was charged with two counts of DUI and disregarding traffic lane after an Aug. 12 traffic stop in the 2200 block of North Reading Road and a breath test that showed her blood alcohol content was 0.191%, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Scott C. Lindsay, 43, of Reinholds, was charged with simple assault and harassment after an Aug. 16 domestic incident in the 200 block of Royal Horse Way, police said. They reported a person with obvious injuries said Lindsay threw items at the person and had punched the person's neck and back.

TRESPASSING

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Elmer Lantz, 44, of Denver, was cited for defiant trespass after he was seen walking on a property in the first block of Bill Drive on Aug. 6 even though it was posted no trespassing and police had warned him that he was not permitted there, police said.

Read more