East Cocalico Township police

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Douglas Seymour, 41, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic summary after police pulled him over in the 100 block of Scenic Drive on June 9 at 12:03 a.m., police said. Seymour refused a blood test but officers found methamphetamine and paraphernalia on him, police said.

East Hempfield police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kevin Woodfin, 59, of Landisville, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after he struck a post and flattened a tire at a Turkey Hill on Main Street on June 5 at 6:11 p.m., police said.

Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Shannon Robert Sanders, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with driving under the influence after being pulled over for unsafe driving in the 100 block of South Oak Street on June 29 at 8:01 a.m., police said. Her blood alcohol content was .243%, police said.

Manheim Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Amin Ismael Mussa, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after he threatened another person with a box-cutter-style knife after a domestic dispute on June 30, at 6:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane, police said. Mussa then hit another person in the face, police said. He also caused $100 in damage from banging on doors and windows, police said.

Mount Joy police

RETAIL THEFT

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH: April Michelle Rhoades, 41, of Chesapeake City, Maryland, was charged with retail theft after she stole $997.26 worth of baby formula from the Giant on East Main Street on June 9, according to police. Police said that Rhoades has had approximately 36 charges of retail theft in five states.

New Holland police

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD, DUI

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH: Alayshia Dotson, 25, of Edgewood, Maryland, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and driving under the influence after police were called to a vehicle crash at 14 South Tower Road on June 30 at 10:10 p.m. and saw Dotson displaying numerous signs of intoxication while her 2-year-old son was in the backseat, police said. The Jeep Compass she was driving had severe front-end damage after striking a concrete drain, police said. Her blood alcohol content was .168%, police said. She was also driving on a suspended driver’s license, according to police. Dotson was being held at Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $5,000 bail and her son was turned over to a relative, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

RESISTING ARREST, DUI

PENN TWP.: Nicholas Avery Jackson, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving without a license, insurance or registration after police were called about an intoxicated person riding a motorcycle in the parking lot of Arby's, 1229 Lancaster Road, about 8 p.m. June 25, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Amanda K. Stoltzfus, 33, of Quarryville, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after police pulled over her vehicle on June 10 at 11 a.m. near routes 741 and 222, police said.

