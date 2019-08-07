BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: Douglas G. Beach, Jr., 28, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary and theft Aug. 1 after he was seen breaking into Great Clips, 1631 Manheim Pike, and stealing about $1,130, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Josue Crespo, 59, of Butler, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash about 1 a.m. July 6 at North Duke Street and McGovern Avenue, police said. Crespo's blood alcohol content was 0.30%, police said. Pennsylvania's legal limit is 0.08%

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Laquann Amir Cody, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct Aug. 3 after he jumped over the counter during an argument at Burger King, 1408 Lititz Pike, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Carlos Morales, Jr., 24, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he slapped a person in the face Aug. 3 in the 300 block of Aster Lane, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: John D. Barber, M/24, of Lewisberry, was charged with harassment and criminal mischief after he grabbed a person, pushed them and knocked a phone from the person's hand, causing it to break Aug. 2 in the 1600 block Santa Barbara Drive, police said.

HEROIN POSSESSION

MANHEIM TWP.: Lundy M. Perry, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with heroin possession after a drug overdose Aug. 2 in the 1600 block Oregon Pike, police said. Officers found four baggies of heroin, a spoon, a lighter, and two hypodermic needles, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police

Manor Township Police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Jason David Malles, 38, of the 400 block of Stone Creek Road, Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle and two vehicle code violations after he hit a southbound car Aug. 3 while he was driving north on South Centerville Road near Stone Mill Road and fled, police said. The driver of the other vehicle, who was not injured, got Malles' registration and police arrested Malles' at his home about a half-hour after the crash, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MANOR TWP.: Timothy Donald McCaskell, 46, of the 100 block of West Charlotte Street, Millersville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on the right side of the road after on July 20 he turned from Millersville Road into the oncoming lane of traffic on Charlestown Road, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Mark Thomas Jacobs, 22, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after he was found sleeping in the driver's seat of a car about 3 a.m. Aug. 4, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

CLAY TWP.: Joshua Charles Fischer, 39, of Denver, was charged with simple assault after he punched a child in the lip July 31 on Gentleness Drive, police said.

STRANGULATION, SIMPLE ASSAULT

LITITZ: Austin Christopher Terry, 23, of Lititz, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after he choked a woman July 4 in Lititz, police said.