Christiana Borough police

ASSAULT

CHRISTIANA: Alfredo Zermeno-Padillas, 29, of Christiana, was charged with assault and five other charges after a domestic incident involving a woman in the area of Noble Road and South Bridge Street at 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 10, police said. Investigators discovered that Zermeno-Padillas had been violent toward the woman multiple times, police said.

DUI

CHRISTIANA: Brian Christopher Burke, 44, of Coatesville, was charged with DUI and five other traffic offenses after failing a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test after being pulled over on North Bridge Street and Harrison Avenue at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, police said. Burke was originally pulled over because his vehicle had several equipment violations, police said.

East Hempfield police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD: Michael Ragland, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment after breaking into a second story window of the Heritage Hotel at 500 Centerville Road on Feb. 10, police said. Ragland then tossed his belongings out onto the ground below, with some items breaking the rear window of a vehicle parked in the area, causing $545.17 in damage, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD: Garrett Wade Powers, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by deception and two other charges after taking $242.08 in cash from a Turkey Hill at 1503 Columbia Avenue on Jan. 25, police said. Powers, a former Turkey Hill employee, would scan items, generate a refund and then pocket the cash without paying, police said.

Ephrata police

HIT AND RUN

EPHRATA: A blue 1997-2004 Corvette C5 struck another vehicle in the parking lot of Cloister Shopping Center in the 100 block of North Reading Road sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, police said. The fleeing vehicle is missing the front portion of the bumper area, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: A woman was punched and slapped by a man and woman in the first block of South Marshall Street at around 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 5, police said.

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: An unknown man entered a residence in the 300 block of North West End Avenue, damaging a screen window at around 2:39 a.m. on Jan. 27, police said. A resident who heard a dog barking went to investigate and saw a man with a stocky building wearing a blue or green jacket with a hood and dark colored pants fleeing over the fence, police said.

SHOTS FIRED

LANCASTER: Two unknown men opened fire at a vehicle in the 600 block of Ocean Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 and then fled the area, police said. The men were described as wearing beanies and masks, police said.

ROBBERY

LANCASTER: An unknown person shoved a woman against a brick wall in the 400 block of Manor Street and took her wallet before running away down East Filbert Street and turning right on Lafayette Street at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 30, police said. The suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie and jeans, police said.

STALKING

LANCASTER: A woman told police that she was being following by a man in the 200 block of Howard Avenue between 1:30 p.m. and 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 25 and that she found “articles of voodoo folklore” in her backyard, police said. The suspect man practices voodoo, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A 2007 Honda Elite moped was stolen from a residence in the 300 block of North Mary Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 25, police said. The moped was not locked to anything when it was taken, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Aaron Robert Morrissey, 20, of Lititz, was charged with DUI after he was pulled over on North Oak Street and East Front Street at around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 22 with illegal amounts of Delta-9 and its metabolites in his system, police said. Morrissey had originally been pulled over for driving without his headlights on, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person smashed a large piece of pottery onto the windshield of a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Misty Drive sometime between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Fred D. Goodman, 36, of Lancaster; Ivan Lopez-Diaz, 45, of Lancaster; and Alyssa Lopez, 25, of Lancaster, were charged with multiple counts of theft by deception and criminal conspiracy to commit theft after depositing a series of fraudulent checks into credit union accounts with no funds in them, police said. The three accomplices made ATM withdrawals of $2,732.18 in cash before the credit union became aware that the deposits were fraudulent, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Alvinia P. Barnes, 52, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of retail theft after taking $116.83 worth of merchandise from a Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike at 3:34 p.m. on Jan. 26 and $223.49 worth of merchandise from a Giant Food Store at 1360 Columbia Avenue at 1:52 p.m. on Jan. 31, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Two unidentified men were seen entering an Ulta Beauty store at 1575 Fruitville Pike at 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 4 and taking $1,815.96 in makeup and other beauty products, police said. Store personnel told authorities that the men appeared to be intentionally targeting high-value items, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person cut and stole a catalytic converter from a dump truck that was parked at Simeral Construction at 129 West Airport Road sometime between Feb. 5 and Feb. 10, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person stole a snowblower and four backpack blowers from a basement at Kensington Club Apartments in the 500 block of Kensington Road sometime between Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, police said.

New Holland police

CORRUPTION OF MINORS

EARL TWP.: Jayri Anne Gonzales-Rivera, 35, of New Holland, was charged with corruption of minors, false reports to law enforcement and a summary traffic offense after a vehicle struck a telephone pole in the 500 block of Overly’s Grove Road at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 9, police said. Gonzales-Rivera initially told police that the crash was due to a mechanical issue, but investigators determined that the vehicle was actually driven by a juvenile and that Gonzales-Rivera was not in the vehicle when the collision occurred, police said. Gonzales-Rivera told authorities that she had lied to officers because she knew that the juvenile did not have a license, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Two unidentified people stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Target at 960 Lititz Pike at around 8 p.m. on Feb. 12, police said.

EAST PETERSBURG: A man told police that his brother stole an eighth of an ounce of legally owned marijuana from his apartment on Lemon Street near Ann Street and Park Avenue at 5:19 a.m. on Feb. 12, police said.