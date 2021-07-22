Columbia Borough police
DUI
COLUMBIA: Lesa Leora Stambaugh, 57, of Ephrata, was charged with driving while under the influence and careless driving after striking a vehicle in the 100 block of Bridge Street and then continuing at 2:49 p.m. on June 2, police said. The driver of the struck vehicle followed Stambaugh, who later failed a field sobriety test, police said.
FIREWORKS VIOLATION
COLUMBIA: Jeffrey Scott Shank, 30, of Columbia, was charged with igniting fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure after he was seen igniting fireworks in the first block of North Fifth Street at 8:43 p.m. on July 4, police said. Officers warned Shank not to light the fireworks, but then saw him again lighting fireworks at the same location later that evening, police said.
COLUMBIA: Anthony J. Clement, 36, of Columbia, was charged with igniting fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure after he was seen leaving the rear of a property near 4th and Walnut streets with a spent firework in his hand at 10:20 p.m. on July 5, police said. Officers were in the area after seeing large aerial fireworks, police said.
PFA VIOLATION
COLUMBIA: Heather Rojas, 43, of Wrightsville, was charged with a protection from abuse order violation after sending texts to someone she was prohibited from contacting at 3:08 p.m. on July 2, police said.
Lititz Borough police
FIREARMS VIOLATION
LITITZ: Erick Edward Watts, 34, of Ephrata, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license after he was found with a handgun concealed in his waistband during a traffic stop at West Seventh and South Broad streets at 1:43 a.m. on July 17, police said. Watts is not allowed to carry a concealed weapon, police said.
New Holland police
ASSAULT
NEW HOLLAND: Christopher L. Irvin, 32, of New Holland, was charged with simple assault and harassment after striking a person in the face, causing a minor injury to their lip, in the 300 block of East Main Street at 9:52 p.m. on July 16, police said. Irvin fled the scene before officers arrived, but was arrested a short time later, police said.
DUI
EARL TWP.: Kyle Eugene Schlimme, 26, of Honey Brook, was charged with driving under the influence, a drug charge and two summary traffic offenses after overturning in the 2400 block of Division Highway at 7:41 p.m. on July 11, police said. Schlimme was unable to complete field sobriety tests and refused to provide a blood sample, but admitted to taking heroin and an anxiety medication which was not prescribed to him, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
DISSEMINATION OF INTIMATE IMAGES
EPHRATA TWP.: John Francis Marcano Jr., 35, of Lancaster, was charged with unlawful dissemination of intimate images after sharing images of a person in an intimate situation without permission in the 6500 block of Hollow Drive at 8:45 a.m. on July 21, police said.
UNSWORN FALSIFICATIONS TO AUTHORITIES
CLAY TWP.: Jason Adam Stellenburg, 42, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, was charged with unsworn falsifications to authorities after providing a false name to when he was caught wandering around a vehicle in a cornfield in the 400 block of Middle Creek Road at 9:15 a.m. on July 19, police said. Both Stellenburg and his female companion was found to have an active bench warrant in Lancaster County, police said.
Quarryville Borough police
THEFT
QUARRYVILLE: An antique whiskey crock was stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 200 block of South Summit Avenue sometime in early July, police said. The 14-inch ceramic crock was a family heirloom with a “significant sentimental value to the victims of the theft,” police said.