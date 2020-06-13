East Cocalico Township police
STRANGULATION
DENVER: Philip B. Raifsnider, 35, of Denver, was charged with strangulation after police were called to his Heron Drive residence on June 7 at 3:01 a.m. for a report of an assault, police said. Raifsnider is believed to have grabbed a woman by the throat, causing noticeable injuries, witnessed by a third person, police said. He was released from prison on $20,000 unsecured bail.
East Earl police
UNSWORN FALSIFICATION TO AUTHORITIES
EAST EARL TWP.: Donald E. Nafe III, 47, of Narvon, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities after writing false statements on an ATF form while trying to buy a firearm on Jan. 27 at Sportsman’s Shop, police said. The purchase was denied.
East Lampeter Township police
ANIMAL NEGLECT
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Lynn Eisenhaurer, 63, was cited with animal neglect after police were called to the Sharp Shopper in Leola on June 6 at 1:45 p.m., police said. Police found two Shih Tzu dogs inside a crate in the bed of a truck with a cap on it, police said. The dogs were completely enclosed in the in bed of the truck, police said. Eisenhaurer left the dogs without water, too, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Gene Engle, 58, homeless, was charged with drug-related charges after police were called to the Walmart parking lot off Lincoln Highway Est to check the welfare of a man, police said. Engle had been huffing from aerosol canisters, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
DRUG CHARGES
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Daniel Dambrosio, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of heroin after police were called to the Red Roof Inn for a man acting strange on June 6 at 2:21 p.m., police said. Dambrosio was drunk and had six bags of heroin in his possession, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
DUI
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Laurie Truluck, 66, was charged with driving under the influence after police were called to a Wawa parking lot on June 5 at 5:18 p.m., police said. Truluck denied hitting a parked vehicle, but police said she showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. Her blood alcohol content was 0.221% police said.
THEFT
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Joshua Castillo, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after police were called to a Turkey Hill on Lincoln Highway east on May 11, police said. Castillo stole multiple times from the cash register, police said, totaling more than $540.
DRUG CHARGES
STALKING
EAST LAMPETER TWP: Emily Davis, 30, of Manheim, was charged with two felony counts of stalking on June 10, after she allegedly sent a threatening letter to the victim, whom has an active protection from abuse order from Davis, police said. Davis allegedly sent the letter to the victim from Lancaster County Prison, while incarcerated on a terroristic threats conviction from February 2020 involving the same victims, police said.
Ephrata police
TERRORISTIC THREATS
EPHRATA BOROUGH: Michael L. Furnier, 37, of Ephrata, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at another person on June 7 at 2 p.m., police said. Furnier was upset at the person who posted an auto accessory for sale online but had sold it prior to him arriving, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional
HARASSMENT
WARWICK TWP.: Matthew Epple, 26, was charged with harassment after he made a rude joke that started a verbal argument on June 8, police said. He then became angry and pushed another male to the floor and began punching him, police said. When a female tried to assist, Epple threw a pair of glasses at her, hitting her in the face, police said.
ACCIDENT CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY
CLAY TWP.: Michael B. Berry, 22, of Ephrata, was charged with accidents involving death or serious injury, DUI and other driving-related charges on June 5, after he allegedly was traveling at a high speed and crashed into a house, injuring the occupant on Mollie Drive, police said. Berry initially fled the scene and was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Pequea Township police
BURGLARY
PEQUEA TWP.: Steven B. Noto, 49, currently homeless but with a last known address of New Jersey, was charged with burglary and felony criminal trespass after he entered in the basement of a residence and held the homeowner at gunpoint on June 5 at 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Byerland Church Road, police said. The homeowner had saw a man peeking through a window in his bedroom earlier and had turned on an outdoor light and hit the panic button on his car keys, police said. The man ran peeking in the windows ran, police said, and “seconds later,” Noto had entered the basement. He’s in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $100,000 bail, police said.
THEFT
PEQUEA TWP: Luke Denlinger, 33, of Leola, was charged with theft after he allegedly stole a chainsaw and gas can from a parked tree service truck on March 18 on the 200 block of Sprecher Road, police said. The stolen property totaled $969, police said.