East Cocalico Township police STRANGULATION

DENVER: Philip B. Raifsnider, 35, of Denver, was charged with strangulation after police were called to his Heron Drive residence on June 7 at 3:01 a.m. for a report of an assault, police said. Raifsnider is believed to have grabbed a woman by the throat, causing noticeable injuries, witnessed by a third person, police said. He was released from prison on $20,000 unsecured bail.

East Earl police

UNSWORN FALSIFICATION TO AUTHORITIES

EAST EARL TWP.: Donald E. Nafe III, 47, of Narvon, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities after writing false statements on an ATF form while trying to buy a firearm on Jan. 27 at Sportsman’s Shop, police said. The purchase was denied.

East Lampeter Township police

ANIMAL NEGLECT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Lynn Eisenhaurer, 63, was cited with animal neglect after police were called to the Sharp Shopper in Leola on June 6 at 1:45 p.m., police said. Police found two Shih Tzu dogs inside a crate in the bed of a truck with a cap on it, police said. The dogs were completely enclosed in the in bed of the truck, police said. Eisenhaurer left the dogs without water, too, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Gene Engle, 58, homeless, was charged with drug-related charges after police were called to the Walmart parking lot off Lincoln Highway Est to check the welfare of a man, police said. Engle had been huffing from aerosol canisters, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Daniel Dambrosio, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of heroin after police were called to the Red Roof Inn for a man acting strange on June 6 at 2:21 p.m., police said. Dambrosio was drunk and had six bags of heroin in his possession, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Laurie Truluck, 66, was charged with driving under the influence after police were called to a Wawa parking lot on June 5 at 5:18 p.m., police said. Truluck denied hitting a parked vehicle, but police said she showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. Her blood alcohol content was 0.221% police said.

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Joshua Castillo, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after police were called to a Turkey Hill on Lincoln Highway east on May 11, police said. Castillo stole multiple times from the cash register, police said, totaling more than $540. DRUG CHARGES

STALKING EAST LAMPETER TWP: Emily Davis, 30, of Manheim, was charged with two felony counts of stalking on June 10, after she allegedly sent a threatening letter to the victim, whom has an active protection from abuse order from Davis, police said. Davis allegedly sent the letter to the victim from Lancaster County Prison, while incarcerated on a terroristic threats conviction from February 2020 involving the same victims, police said.

Ephrata police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EPHRATA BOROUGH: Michael L. Furnier, 37, of Ephrata, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at another person on June 7 at 2 p.m., police said. Furnier was upset at the person who posted an auto accessory for sale online but had sold it prior to him arriving, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional