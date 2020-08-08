East Lampeter Township police

RETAIL THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Two males in dark tank tops stole three boxes of whitening strips worth $180 from Weis Markets at 1603 Lincoln Highway East on Aug. 1 and drove away in a bright green car, police said. Officer Sanger is seeking information at 717 291-4676.

Manheim Township police

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

MANHEIM TWP.: Hemanta Acharya, 22, of Lancaster, was cited after she "knowingly left her dog inside her parked vehicle for 59 minutes" July 28 in the 800 block of Plaza Boulevard when the outdoor temperature was about 90 degrees, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Nathan Edward Grove, 27, of Lancaster, was cited after he spit on a person Aug. 5 during a domestic dispute at his home in the 1000 block of Center Ave., police said.

RETAIL THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: On Aug. 5 three unknown males stole clothing worth $120 from Dick’s Sporting Goods at 1587 Fruitville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: On Aug. 4 two unknown males stole five cell phones worth $4,370 from Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: A registered Taurus .38 revolver was reported missing from a vehicle in the 300 block of Creekside Drive, with the owner reporting it was last seen July 21 and noticed to be missing on Aug. 5, police said, noting that vehicle break-ins had previously been reported in the area.