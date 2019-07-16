Columbia Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Scott Michael Stubbe Jr., 31, of Columbia, was charged with drug offenses after an incident July 5 in the 300 block of Linden Street, police said.

COLUMBIA: Amanda L. Messner, 25, of Ephrata, was charged with drug offenses after an incident July 5 in the 300 block of Linden Street, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Anthony J. Snyder, 43, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident July 12 near 3rd and Locust streets, police said.

COLUMBIA: James L. Speller, 50, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident July 13 in the 800 block of Bunston Street, police said.

TRESPASS

COLUMBIA: A resident of the 600 block of South 9th Street reported July 10 that someone entered her home while she was away for a few days and slept in her bed and showered, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Luis Rivera-Colon, 42, of Conestoga was charged with aggravated assault after an incident June 26 Comfort Inn & Suites, 543 Champ Boulevard, police said. Anyone with information on Rivera-Colon’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-898-3103.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: The windshield of a golf cart was broken sometime between 4 p.m. July 1 and 8 a.m. July 2 in the first block of Welsh Drive, police said. Damage estimated at $300.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A vehicle was scratched multiple times around July 1 in the first block of Colonial Crest Drive, police said. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Samuel Evans, 42, of Tobyhanna, was charged with cruelty to animals after a dog was found in heat distress in a vehicle parked June 29 at 2913 Spooky Nook Road, police said.

HIT-AND-RUN

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Dr. Kenneth Rowe, 77, of Lancaster, was charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle and a traffic violation after he hit a bicyclist and left July 2 at Columbia Avenue and Madge Drive, police said.

MEGAN’S LAW VIOLATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jerry Mowery Jr., 43, of Lancaster, was charged with failure to verify his address July 2, police said.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Schneider Villier, 21, of Landisville, was charged with receiving stolen property after a green Benelli moped was found July 5 parked behind R.H. Cooper & Sons, 308 E. Main St., police said.

THEFT BY DECEPTION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Shannon Rinier-Brommer, 36, of East Petersburg, was charged July 5 with two counts of theft by deception after checks were written for $4,600 on closed accounts at Team First Credit Union, 111 Centerville Road, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: David Bruce Althouse, 40, who is homeless, was charged with retail theft and possession of heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone and drug paraphernalia after he was arrested on a felony warrant July 3 at Weis Markets, 1643 Manheim Pike, police said.

PFA VIOLATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Vicente Roman-Aguilar, 29, of Lancaster, was charged after he had contact with a protected person July 12 on Park Lane, police said. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police ask anyone with information to call 717-569-6401.

STRANGULATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Mensa Ocquaye Nortey, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident July 9 at his home in the 1900 block of Geraldton Drive, police said. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police ask anyone with information to call 717-569-6401.

THEFT CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Jose David Valentin-Medina, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he was seeing stealing $350.34 worth of merchandise June 23 from Giant Food Store, 1605 Lititz Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Austin Frazier Blessing, 28, who is homeless, was charged with retail theft after he was seen stealing $76.27 worth of merchandise June 20 from Giant Food Store, 1605 Lititz Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Ashley L. Burns, 30, of Leola, was charged with retail theft after she was seen stealing $8.95 worth of merchandise June 20 from Giant Food Store, 1605 Lititz Pike, police said.

Millersville Borough police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MILLERSVILLE: Amanda M. Cover, 23, of Millersville, was charged with aggravated and simple assault after she swung a kitchen knife at a man during an argument July 7 in the 400 block of Terrace Drive, police said.

DUI

MILLERSVILLE: John L. Turner, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, accidents involving damage to property, not having a license and marijuana possession after he hit a parked vehicle June 29 in the 300 block of Landis Avenue, police said.

MILLERSVILLE: Ismael Robles, 44, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after he was seen swerving June 28 on Route 741 near Route 999, police said.

PFA VIOLATION

MILLERSVILLE: Joshua Murray, 37, of Quarryville, was charged after he sent text messages to a relative of a protected person between June 19-30, police said.

TRESPASS

MILLERSVILLE: Katie Chant, 30, was charged with defiant trespass after she got into an argument June 17 with people at a residence in the first block of South Duke Street who had a no-trespass order against her, police said.