Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Susan Gager, 44, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after he was found throwing items onto a driveway from inside a home in the 1000 block of Cloverton Drive around 1 p.m. on June 21, police said. Gager, who was drunk at the time, was breaking items and also struck a person in the face, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: An AK-47 assault rifle was stolen from the trunk of a 2003 Chevrolet Impala near North 2nd Street and Bank Avenue sometime in the two to three months before June 5, police said. Authorities were notified of the theft of the gun, valued just shy of $1,300, around 3:50 p.m. on June 18, police said.

Ephrata police

ESCAPE

EPHRATA: Joshua Tyler Shannon, 28, of Ephrata, was charged with driving with a suspended license, escape and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after fleeing police on foot after he was pulled over for driving with a suspended license in the 100 block of West Main Street at 9:14 a.m. on June 19, police said. Shannon, whose license is suspended until 2029, exited the vehicle and ignored officers’ commands to sit down, then proceeded to circle around the vehicle twice as officers gave chase before fleeing on foot, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: An unknown vehicle traveling south struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the 500 block of South Spruce Street and then fled the scene without stopping sometime between 9 a.m. on June 22 and 6:30 p.m. on June 23, police said. The struck vehicle sustained minor damage, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LITITZ: John Dale Haggerty, 44, of Lititz, was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass after vandalizing a vehicle in the 200 block of South Broad Street, causing $1,331 in damage, sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on April 29, police said. Haggerty was seen on surveillance footage entering the property of a business in the area and damaging the vehicle, police said.

New Holland police

FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

NEW HOLLAND: Kimberly Marie Henson, 22, of East Earl, was charged with false identification to law enforcement and two drug charges after she provided a false name to officers while sitting as a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over after having committed multiple traffic violations in the 400 block of Brimmer Avenue at 10:15 p.m. on June 28, police said. Henson, who has multiple warrants for her arrest, was also found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: Herbert Eugene Matter, 63, of Manheim, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after crashing into a tree in front of a residence in the 200 block of Elm Road on June 15, police said. Matter had a BAC of 0.111% at the time of the crash, police said.

HARASSMENT

WARWICK TWP.: Hope Lee Rottmund, 47, and Monte Blake York Jr., 42, both of Lititz, were both charged with harassment after officers responded to a 911 hangup in the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike, where they found the two involved in a fight during which they both sustained superficial injuries on June 28, police said.